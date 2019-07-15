General Dynamics Land Systems and TriCIS announced to sponsor & exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019

Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019

SMi reports: GD European Land Systems and TriCIS announced to sponsor Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability alongside Leonardo, KME & Pearson Engineering

LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group’s 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019 taking place in London, between the 12th and 14th November 2019, will host technical industry sponsors, speakers and exhibitors providing militaries bespoke solutions to their challenges.The three-day event is delighted to welcome latest sponsors General Dynamics European Land Systems and TriCIS who will both be presenting insightful briefings on armoured vehicle survivability.General Dynamics European Land Systems’ products include heavy armoured wheeled and tracked vehicles, amphibious bridge and ferry systems, as well as repair, maintenance and servicing of military vehicles “made in Europe.” Through their partnership with their sister company General Dynamics Mission Systems, they also offer C4I components, vehicle-supported communications and information systems, as well as complete solutions in the field of digitalization of ground forces (D-LBO).Mr Jens Schroeter, Director Product Strategy and Mr Michal Bieniek, Head of Heavy Platforms & Protection Systems from General Dynamics European Land Systems will present: "Evolving to Meet Operational Requirements by Integrating Survivability and Mobility Technologies”. They will discuss: Modular exchangeable protection, Mine protection and anti-tank protection systems and Active Protection System integration potential.TriCIS and Dell EMC are working together with the Ministry of Defence, Defence Systems Integrators and Defence Contractors in simplifying the acquisition of secure, agile solutions tailored for the demands of defending national interests.Dell EMC’s Global Defence teams and TriCIS help to design, manufacture and customise products and services to meet precise and demanding military requirements. Delivering comprehensive COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) and MOTS (modified off-the-shelf) solutions to government specifications, solutions include: Deployable servers/storage, Secure networking and next generation firewalls, Secure end-user devices, User identity management tools and Rugged Mobility/Professional Workstation Solutions for deployable use.Tricis will be presenting at the three-day event.Gold Sponsor Leonardo and sponsors Pearson Engineering and KME will also be exhibiting at the two-day conference.For details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor those who would like to register for the conference, there’s an early bird discount of £100 that will expire on the 30th September 2019, secure your place at www.favsurvivability.com/einpr3 Gold Sponsor: Leonardo Sponsors: General Dynamics European Land Systems, KME, Pearson Engineering, TriCIS.Future Armoured Vehicles SurvivabilityAPS Focus Day: 12th November 2019Conference: 13th – 14th November 2019London, UK---ENDS---For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate queries please contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



