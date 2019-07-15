United Kingdom Anaerobic Digestion Deployment, 2019 - Site Name & Location; Feedstock Type, Source & Volumes; Energy Output Type & Capacity; and Development Status

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anaerobic Digestion Deployment in the UK, Sixth Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2019 edition of the annual report provides a comprehensive regional breakdown of sector development in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the 10 regions of England. It also provides detailed information on feedstock requirements, installed capacity and output type (combined heat & power or biomethane-to-grid) for every project.

It has been a frustrating year for the AD sector, with the Feed-in Tariffs suffering continuing degression and continuing policy delays under the RHI holding up development in the biomethane sector. However, the AD sector has demonstrated its resilience with over 70 plants completing since last April.

There are now 486 operational anaerobic digestion plants in the UK, including 84 biomethane-to-grid plants, and a further 343 anaerobic digestion projects under development. Understanding this deployment landscape is vital for investors, developers and policymakers alike.

Highlights

Extensive market data and analysis on current and future development trends.

Regional breakdown of the 10 regions of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with maps and timeline graphs illustrating regional development trends.

Detailed sector commentary and comprehensive overview of policy and incentives affecting the anaerobic digestion development landscape.

Comprehensive excel database of more than 1000 planned and operational Anaerobic Digestion facilities in the UK.

Includes site name and location; feedstock type, source and volumes; energy output type and capacity; and development status.

Reasons to Buy

To inform investment and policy decisions in the anaerobic digestion sector by understanding the current and future anaerobic digestion market and policy landscape.

To enable targeting of sales and marketing effort for anaerobic digestion service and product providers, based on technical or regional focus.

To identify competition and quantify feedstock requirements of the anaerobic digestion industry.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1hea8g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com



