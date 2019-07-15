Specialty Paper: Worldwide Market Insights & Projections (2019-2024) by Type, Raw Material, Application and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global specialty paper market reached 31.9 Million Metric Tons in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a volume of 42.8 Million Metric Tons by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global specialty paper market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Specialty paper provides enhanced moisture retention, pH levels and hygiene which makes it suitable as a packaging material in sectors such as food and beverage, lifestyle and cosmetics. In addition, rising disposable incomes have resulted in an increase in the demand for high-quality packaging material, thereby boosting the market growth.



Apart from this, busy lifestyles have increased the consumption of instant tea premix sachets which are made from specialty paper. Further, specialty paper is used in the production of masking tapes which are used to mask off walls and door-frames.



Growth in the construction industry, especially in the emerging regions, has also stimulated the demand for masking tape, in turn, driving the market growth.



Market Summary



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into label and release papers, printing papers, flexible packaging papers, rolling papers, decor papers, banknotes and security papers, and others. Out of these, label and release papers currently account for the majority of the global market.



On the basis of raw material, the market has been divided into pulp, fillers and binders, additives, coatings and others.



The market has also been segmented on the basis of application. Packaging and labelling dominates the market followed by printing and writing, industrial use, building and construction, food service and others.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being International Paper Company, Stora Enso, Nippon Paper Group, Mondi, Sappi, ITC, Domtar Corporation, Glatfelter, Fedrigoni and Munksjo Group.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Specialty Paper Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Margin Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Label and Release Papers

6.2 Printing Papers

6.3 Flexible Packaging Papers

6.4 Rolling Papers

6.5 Decor Papers

6.6 Banknotes and Security Papers

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

7.1 Pulp

7.2 Fillers & Binders

7.3 Additives

7.4 Coatings

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Packaging and Labeling

8.2 Printing and Writing

8.3 Industrial Use

8.4 Building and Construction

8.5 Food Service

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 Specialty Paper Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 International Paper Company

11.3.2 Stora Enso

11.3.3 Nippon Paper Group Inc.

11.3.4 Mondi PLC

11.3.5 Sappi Ltd.

11.3.6 ITC Ltd.

11.3.7 Domtar Corporation

11.3.8 Glatfelter

11.3.9 Fedrigoni

11.3.10 Munksjo Group



