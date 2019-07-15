Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Market (2019-2024) by Application, End-user Industry and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Market - Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024.



Key Highlights



Increasing demand for PTFE films from aviation and chemical industries is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Increasing usage of PTFE films in the engineering industries and OEM industries is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China, Japan, India, and ASEAN countries.

Major Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Aerospace & Defense Industry

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films are excellent insulators and possess unique thermal, mechanical and chemical properties. PTFE Films is the best substitute for Teflon, FEP, and PFA owing to its properties and advantages.

The global aerospace industry is worth USD 860 billion comprising of aircraft and engine OEM's, aircraft system and component manufacturing, satellite and space, civil and military MROs. The Americas alone accounts for 54% of the industry followed by Europe, Middle East and Africa (31%), and Asia-Pacific (15%).

US space systems grew in 2018, driven by a surge in commercial space launches and payloads. In total, 300 spacecraft manufactured, which include satellites, probes, on-orbit vehicles, and related platforms which were delivered to US government and commercial customers.

China is projected to become the world's largest passenger aviation market by 2024, but its aircraft are still sourced from companies around the world. The Chinese market has been a boon for companies like Boeing, which announced a USD 37 billion sale to China last November 2017 and predicts that Chinese airlines will purchase USD 1.1 trillion in new aircraft by 2036.

Thus, with the growing manufacturing and number of exports of various aerospace components to different regions around the world, the consumption of high-performance film/foils in various applications are increasing which subsequently igniting the market of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate the Global Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market in 2018. According to the Government of India, large projects for manufacturing PTFE film coated electronic chips, with a view to creating an ecosystem that lays the focus on high-end innovation, is likely to boost the demand for the mentioned market.

Other prominent end-user industries such as chemical and automotive, are likely to boost the consumption of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films with upcoming projects in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Japanese manufacturers are actively developing and manufacturing civil aircraft due to the demand led by passenger transport. Production volume has been on the rise in recent years and civil aircraft manufacturing is surpassing the defense aircraft manufacturing in the present scenario. Japan's total aerospace market size is increasing from USD 16,167 million in 2015 to USD 17,452 million in 2018.

South Korea is the fourth largest electronics manufacturer with a total output of USD140.2 billion in 2017. Due to the surge for thin insulation in semiconductors, in the electronics industry, it was estimated to increase with 22.1% for the year 2018, a 4% increase from the previous year.

Japan's electronics industry, which is the third largest in the world, is the most significant sector which drives the demand for the sales of semiconductors in Japan.

All the aforementioned factors increase the demand for PTFE from various industries, is expected to drive the demand for the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films market is fairly consolidated with the top five players accounting for a major chunk of the market. Key players in the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films market include 3M, The Chemours Company, Daikin Industries Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Nitto Denko Corporation, and other prominent players includes Shandong Dongyue Group, HaloPolymer, Asahi kasei Corporation and Ningbo Taifno PTFE Plastic Products Corporation.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Consumption in Aviation, Chemical and Other Industries

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Governmental Framework & Entry Constraints

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Raw Material Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Film/Foil

5.1.2 Sheet

5.1.3 Membrane

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Medical

5.2.2 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.3 Chemicals

5.2.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.5 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.6 Automotive

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 DUNMORE Corporation

6.4.3 Guarniflon S.p.A.

6.4.4 Jiangsu Taifulong Technology Co. Ltd.

6.4.5 Jiangxi Aidmer Seal and Packing Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.7 Markel Corporation

6.4.8 Ningbo Taifno PTFE Plastic Products Corporation

6.4.9 Nitto Denko Corporation

6.4.10 Rogers Corporation

6.4.11 Saint-Gobain

6.4.12 Technetics Group

List Not Exhaustive...



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Engineering Film Industries

7.2 Other Opportunities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jh62du

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Engineering Plastics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.