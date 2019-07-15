Pax8 Announces the Appointment of Andrew Pryfogle to Chief Market Development Officer

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud products, today announced the appointment of Andrew Pryfogle to Chief Market Development Officer. In this role, with the coming convergence of the MSP and telco agent channels, Pryfogle will lead the strategic effort to extend Pax8’s leadership in modernizing IT distribution to include network and unified communications products. Pryfogle will report to John Street, Chief Executive Officer.



Andrew Pryfogle is a telecommunications and IT industries veteran leader with more than 30 years of experience. Before joining Pax8, Pryfogle served as Senior Vice President, Cloud Transformation for Intelisys. The founder of Intelisys Cloud Services University, Pryfogle joined Intelisys when the master agency/integrator he founded—Cloud Services Coalition—was acquired by the technology services distributor in 2012. Pryfogle has held senior sales leadership positions with carriers such as AT&T, MCI and WorldCom. In 2001, Pryfogle helped start GoBeam Communications, a pioneer in hosted IP telephony that was sold in 2004 to Covad Communications, where he spent three years as Channel Chief. A sought after speaker, Pryfogle has served on numerous industry advisory boards and is dedicated to education and evangelism around cloud technologies, particularly as a driver for the ever-converging telecom and IT channel.

“Andrew comes to Pax8 with a broad and comprehensive knowledge about the telecommunications and cloud industries,” said Street. “I have been watching the market changes for some time now, and we believe the disruption is here that is pushing these two industries together. Andrew has the leadership and skillset to facilitate the convergence. It is our mission at Pax8 to help partners and agents achieve more with cloud technology, and this new appointment will enable them to capitalize on the incredible market opportunity.”

“Throughout my career I've been a student of the big idea and have looked for opportunities to change our industry,” said Pryfogle. “I've been a long-time admirer of the Pax8 team who are absolutely disrupting legacy distribution and the broader channel. The IT and agent channels are converging at a faster pace than ever before. I’m convinced there is not a single cloud or technology services distributor better positioned to lead that convergence than Pax8. I’m incredibly excited to be a part of this winning team.”

Driven by end-customer demand for digital transformation, the telecommunications and cloud industries are at a tipping point. Market reports are providing statistics supporting this shift from a telcom-only approach to a broader, solutions-based approach. IDC states that digitization—improving efficiency and reducing cost by moving analog processes to a digital platform—represents a $7T opportunity, and agents who fail to evolve could lose two-thirds of their addressable market. In CompTIA’s 2019 IT Industry Outlook , they predict stackable technologies will supercharge digitization efforts.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the leader in cloud distribution. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 empowers managed service providers (MSPs) to achieve more with cloud technology. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, Pax8 simplifies cloud buying, improves operational efficiency, and lowers client acquisition cost. Pax8 is a proven, award-winning disruptor in the market, earning accolades like NexGen’s Best in Show, Best Places to Work in IT by ComputerWorld, Biggest Buzz at IT Nation, CRN’s Coolest Cloud Vendor, Best in Show at XChange, HTG’s Best Partner Program, and more. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com .

