Global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market

Business Intelligence software enables companies to access, analyze and share information in order to improve decision-making through gathering performance metrics. By providing an infrastructure for compiling, analyzing and distributing key data, Business Intelligence applications facilitate more accurate reporting and monitoring as well as strategy implementation and assessment.

This report focuses on the global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Intelligence (BI) Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Board

Manta

Adjust

ManageEngine

Bitrix

Birch Grove Software

Competitors App

Cluvio

SysAid Technologies

AnswerDock

Tableau

Ultimate Software

Microsoft

Magento

Deltek

Sisense

Zoho

Adaptive Insights

Klipfolio

Databox

Domo Technologies

SAP

Qlik

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Basic (Under $1000/Month)

Standard($1000-5000/Month)

Senior($5000+/Month)

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises (1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise (499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Intelligence (BI) Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

