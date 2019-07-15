World Calcium Oxide Market Set to Witness a CAGR of Approx 5% During 2019-2024 - Increasing Demand from the Metallurgical Industry Spurs Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Oxide Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for calcium oxide is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period 2019-2024.



Demand from steel industry is empowering the demand of lime in the market. Emerging use for lime in electric arc furnaces, AOD converters and in refining ladles is driving the demand of calcium oxide in steel-making. It is used in steel making as a purifying agent to eliminate purities and for removing sulphur and phosphorus.

Calcium Oxide has hazardous impact on health. It reacts vigorously with water, which can lead to severe irritation when inhaled or when coming in contact with skin and eyes. Moreover, in extreme cases quicklime exposure can cause abdominal pain, vomiting and nausea. When reacted with water, it can release enough heat to ignite combustible materials. Hence their production has to be carefully observed and also has to conform to various environment regulations, which might act as a restraining factor in the market.

Growing demand for biofuel industry is expected to provide opportunity for the market for calcium oxide. This is expected to impact the increase in usage of calcium oxide as a solid heterogeneous catalyst for the preparation of biodiesel from palm oil.

Increasing Demand from the Metallurgical Industry

The ability of calcium oxide to react with silicates and other materials to form solutions makes it applicable to numerous processes. Manufacturers in the steel and metallurgical industries are leading consumers of calcium oxide as they use it for melting and purification of other metals.

In steel manufacturing, calcium oxide is used as clinker agent, to eliminate impurities existing in metal parts. The addition of calcium oxide is necessary in electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, and in refining ladles. It has other utilities in metallurgical industry as a corrosion protector and as a neutralizer of acids. Further, calcium oxide is also used in production of copper, lead, zinc, silver, nickel, gold, uranium etc. to segregate impurities by means of floatation of different metallic salts.

Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of calcium oxide, dominated by China. North America, dominated by United States too has a significant position in the market. In United States, metallurgical industry is considered as the leading application for calcium oxide market, where it is used as fluxes in iron and steel furnaces. Around 35% of calcium oxide produced in United States is used for metallurgical application.

All the aforementioned factors, is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market



Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market in 2018. With calcium oxide consumption growing in countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of calcium oxide is increasing throughout Asia-Pacific region. The market in the region is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China contributes highest to the consumption of calcium oxide worldwide. Both China and India are expected to drive the calcium oxide market through the forecast period in Asia-Pacific.



The calcium oxide market is mostly fragmented. Key players in the calcium oxide market include Merck KGaA, Carmeuse, Graymont, Lhoist, Mississippi Lime, Minerals Technologies, CAO Industries Sdn Bhd, Calchem, AKJ Minchem Private Limited, American Elements, and Sibelco amongst others.



