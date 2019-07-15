Lubrizol Acquires Bavaria Medizin Technologie GmbH

The acquisition expands Lubrizol’s medical device design, development and manufacturing capabilities and adds expertise in drug-coated balloons and innovative catheter-based products

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lubrizol Corporation announces the acquisition of Bavaria Medizin Technologie GmbH (BMT), an innovative designer and manufacturer of both intravascular (coronary, peripheral, and cranial) and nonvascular devices, including drug-coated balloons, by its German subsidiary Lubrizol Deutschland GmbH from its current majority shareholder Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH as well as from the minority shareholders.

Bavaria Medizin Technologie GmbH is an innovative designer and manufacturer of both intravascular and nonvascular devices, including drug-coated balloons.





This acquisition builds upon Lubrizol’s expertise in precision thermoplastic extrusion and product development, establishing Lubrizol as a true end-to-end partner to the global medical device and pharmaceutical industries.



With over 100 employees, BMT is headquartered near Munich, Germany and operates a manufacturing facility in Sibiu, Romania. A pioneer in catheter-based technologies, BMT developed the first commercial drug-coated balloon, the Paccocath™ catheter. Today, BMT holds over 50 patents and continues to innovate through self-funded R&D projects, as well as contract R&D services. Additionally, BMT offers private label manufacturing of proprietary catheters and balloons along with original equipment manufacturing (OEM) services, which include the manufacturing of subassemblies and components, sterilization, packaging and labeling, stent crimping, and logistics management.

The acquisition of BMT expands Lubrizol’s product design, development, and manufacturing expertise and provides access to proprietary catheter and balloon technologies. BMT’s experience and reputation in the drug-coated balloon (DCB) space aligns well with Lubrizol’s pharmaceutical CDMO business and positions Lubrizol as the ideal partner for developing next generation DCBs.

“Lubrizol continues to invest in opportunities that position us as a full-service development partner for innovative OEMs in the interventional space,” said Uwe Winzen, general manager of the Health business of Lubrizol Life Science. “Our customers will benefit from additional design capabilities, an increased global footprint, and synergies with our existing formulation and manufacturing services.”

About Lubrizol Life Science – Health

The Health business team at Lubrizol Life Science partners with customers to speed their innovative medical devices and differentiated pharmaceutical products to market. Our dedicated team provides best-in-class polymers and excipients, along with state-of-the-art product design, development, and manufacturing services, with the ultimate goal of creating solutions that improve patient outcomes. For more information about the Health business of Lubrizol Life Science, visit www.Lubrizol.com/Life-Sciences .

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers’ products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers’ success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.





Media Contact

Nicholas DiFranco

(216) 447-6728

Nicholas.DiFranco@lubrizol.com

Website: www.lubrizol.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/249896f6-1da6-4a32-9091-c7e3d5c33bd0



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.