Investing in a Green Future-Renewables & Cannabis Continue Gain Young Investor Traction $SING, $CSIQ, $TGOD.TO, $NRTH.V

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering cannabis, hemp and solar stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on green investing trends from renewable energy to cannabis and how millennial investors are driving this movement.Read the full article on Investorideas.comTD Ameritrade’s recent trading data reflected this green investing trend; “Millennials with TD Ameritrade accounts favored buying Tesla, Canopy Growth, Beyond Meat, Uber and Nvidia in June, according to new research from the brokerage platform.”SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING), a technology and acquisition company that provides mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and solar in the United States has been betting on both aspects of this green strategy to ensure a synergistic future. For the hemp component, the company recently announced signing a large contract to supply more than 275,000 pounds of premium hemp flower over a period of 15 months, while the company’s solar subsidiary, Direct Solar has been developing a commercial solar lending solution to serve customers that own and/or manage commercial properties.Direct Solar will be one of the first companies to offer this type of lending solution and is expected to launch in the next four to six weeks.“Currently there are a lot of residential lending solutions as well as large scale lending for solar farms and high megawatt projects. We have yet to find a solution that will finance projects in the small to medium commercial space. Our financing solution will provide these customers with quick funding turn around and require no personal guarantees. We believe there is enough projects for us to turn $100 Million dollars in lending over the next 9-12 months,” states Pablo Diaz, Founder and CEO of Direct Solar.“This is a massive opportunity to fill a huge gap in the market. There has not been a solution we’ve found like ours simply because the current model means you are either a lender or installer. Direct Solar being one of the only solar brokers in the market means we can work with the customer to find the right installer and the right lender. Matching these two together is a win-win for everyone involved,” states Brian Odle, National Finance Director, Direct Solar.Coming off of a major month (May 15, 2019 – June 15, 2019), Direct Solar closed $1,709,460 in solar installs. This revenue should generate approximately $803,769 in gross and $361,541 in net. Additionally, the company added three new major service areas with a fourth on the way. This has all been residential driven. The addition of the commercial solar opportunity should dramatically increase the quick growth the company has already been experiencing.These numbers quickly put Direct Solar on the path to profitability from a cash flow standpoint. Management from SinglePoint and Direct Solar are very excited to see the continued growth of the solar business through multiple avenues including commercial.Direct Solar, also recently announced that the company has signed on to become the exclusive solar marketing partner to support the various fall sports programs for 47 Texas schools across Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and Waco. Between August 1st and December 31st, 2019, any solar systems that are sold within these school districts will receive a $250 donation to the Fall Sports Booster Program at the school.“We appreciate the support we have received from Texas. We wanted to find a way to give back to the communities that we have been doing business in and felt what better way to show that support by donating to the Fall Sports Booster Programs,” states Allen Kruse, Marketing Director of Direct Solar.There are a myriad of factors driving millennial investors towards a ‘greener outlook’, from climate change, rising energy demands, the cost of plastics and investor awareness, but the main element seems to really be investing in a better future, even at the risk of short term profitability.“They are buying what they know — but they should research these companies,” JJ Kinahan, Chief Market Strategist at TD Ameritrade said on Yahoo Finance’s ‘The First Trade’ which shows the disconnect between the past 30 years of investing and the future of investing. There are a myriad of factors driving millennial investors towards a 'greener outlook', from climate change, rising energy demands, the cost of plastics and investor awareness, but the main element seems to really be investing in a better future, even at the risk of short term profitability."They are buying what they know — but they should research these companies," JJ Kinahan, Chief Market Strategist at TD Ameritrade said on Yahoo Finance's 'The First Trade' which shows the disconnect between the past 30 years of investing and the future of investing. While previous styles of investing showed research being heavily based only on financials and profitability first, the big picture now is just as much a priority, as companies like Tesla and Canopy Growth have shown.For Millennials, it's their future and they invest in what they spend on, which is the mantra of one of the best loved investors in our history, Warren Buffett. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: this news article featuring SING is a paid for service on Investorideas.com (two thousand) . More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.comGlobal investors- Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp Follow us on Social MediaContact Investorideas.com 800-665-0411



