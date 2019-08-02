New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Offers to Assist A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Make a List of Their Asbestos Exposures With the Help of the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation

"To make certain the best compensation results happen for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma we are offering to catalog and list every time they were exposed to asbestos while serving in the navy.” — New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "There are tens of thousands of US Navy Veterans in New jersey and we are 110% committed to ensure a person like this receives the very best possible financial compensation results should they develop a rare form of cancer called mesothelioma as we'd like to discuss at 800-714-0303. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran in New Jersey who now has mesothelioma because we know these remarkable lawyers will get the best possible financial compensation results for their clients." https://NewJersey.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please visit their website. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering a new free service to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Jersey receives the very best financial compensation results. "The best possible mesothelioma compensation results for a Navy Veteran is our group's top priority.

"To make certain the best compensation results happen for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma we are offering to work with the Veteran so we can catalog and list every time they were exposed to asbestos while serving in the navy, or after the navy. This incredibly vital information becomes the foundation for their compensation claim as we would like to explain at 800-714-0303." https://NewJersey.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate's services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, Trenton or anywhere in New Jersey.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment option in New Jersey the New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. The Rutgers University’s Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick:

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



