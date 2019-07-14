Clint Arthur to Host First-Ever Entrepreneurial Seminar at Carnegie Hall

Clint Arthur is the host of Living Legends at Carnegie Hall, featuring Ice-T & Coco, Michael Gerber, Dan Kennedy, Martha Stewart, and 6 other celebrities & entrepreneurial superstars Clint Arthur Presents: Living Legends of Entrepreneurial Marketing Clint Arthur has made more than 100 TV appearances to date, including on The TODAY Show and Fox Business Network

Celebrity Entrepreneur Clint Arthur will host Living Legends of Entrepreneurial Marketing at Carnegie Hall, featuring Martha Stewart, Ice-T & Coco, and more

If you want to stay relevant in your game, you'll be at Living Legends.” — Ice-T

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity Entrepreneur CLINT ARTHUR is the host of the Living Legends of Entrepreneurial Marketing seminar at Carnegie Hall in New York City on September 26-27-28, 2019.Presented by the Celebrity Entrepreneurs Guild, Living Legends is the first event of its kind in Carnegie Hall's 128-year history, featuring Martha Stewart, Ice-T & Coco, Dan Kennedy, Walter O’Brien (“The Smartest Man in the World,” Scorpion), Michael E. Gerber, Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, Hal Elrod, (bestselling author of “The Miracle Morning” books), Dylan Howard (American Media, publisher of The National Enquirer), Steve Larsen (Russell Brunson's #1 Funnel Hacker), and etiquette expert Princess Maryanne Parker, as they share their “Last Lectures” on what they would teach their own children about “how to thrive as an Entrepreneur."Clint Arthur and the superstar Featured Speakers will share lessons & “Blow-Your-Mind Business Wisdom” from their careers with a collective mission of helping the Entrepreneurs in attendance to transform their lives and live with more Impact on themselves and the world – especially by leveraging the power of Celebrity to separate themselves from the competition in crowded markets – just like the many legendary performers & speakers who made history at Carnegie Hall before them.In particular, Clint – one of today’s most in-demand & popular motivational & inspirational speakers, the host of "The Greatest Show of All Time" on 77 WABC Radio in New York City, and media personality who has made 100+ Local & National TV appearances to date - will share how he has helped hundreds of students leverage Celebrity to raise their Status and forever transform their careers by booking themselves on thousands of TV news & talk show appearances, as well as VIP Speaking on the world's most prestigious stages, including at Harvard and NASDAQ.Packed with world-class entertainment, proven actionable content and unparalleled networking for CEO's & Entrepreneurs, the event will culminate in "The Industry's Biggest Award Show," where the Living Legends Award™ is presented to Marketers, Speakers, Coaches, Authors, and New Media Experts who embody the highest standards of excellence in the industry and have had the greatest positive entrepreneurial impact on society in the previous year.Attendance is limited to a total of only 600 seats. Tickets are offered in 3 tiers: General, VIP and Elite.For more information about the event, registration & tickets, visit LivingLegends2019.com More Reasons to Step Up for Living Legends at Carnegie Hall:1. Transform Your Vision of Your Life & Career Forever2. Connect with Like-Minded Entrepreneurs3. Make Deals & Joint Ventures4. MARTHA STEWART!5. Aha Business Insights will Illuminate Years of Darkness!6. Get EDUCATED Directly by Living Legends7. ICE-T & COCO!8. Get Answers to burning questions about Your Business9. Massive Business Concepts Could Instantly 2X 3X or even 10X Your Profits!10. Modus Operandi & Strategies to Excite & Motivate YOU!11. Connect with a Person You Know & Admire12. Have Fun Learning with Friends — and Make New Friends13. Be Part of The Very First Entrepreneurs Conference in Carnegie Hall’s 128-Year History!14. You Will Be Astonished at How Many Entrepreneurial Marketing Secrets You Were Completely Clueless About!15. Enjoy World Class Info-Tainment16. Get Inspired & Motivated to Blow Up Your Business17. Enjoy New York City ENERGY!18. For VIP Attendees: Once-In-A-Lifetime Photo Opps with Legends inside Carnegie Hall19. Escape the Office for 3 or More Days!20. Discover New Tools, Resources, & State of the Art Success Stuff21. Get Recognized by Peers who Understand the Cool Things You’re Doing22. Recharge, Reinvent, Revitalize, & Renew your Passion for Entrepreneurship!23. Be Part of Our A+ Community of Superstar Business LeadersABOUT CLINT ARTHURCLINT ARTHUR is a Celebrity Entrepreneur and the #1 Bestselling Author of What They Teach You at The Wharton Business School, as well as Speaking Game: 7-Figure Speaker Secrets Revealed, and Celebrity Entrepreneurship. He and his work inspired the feature documentary “Celebrity Entrepreneur,” an Official Selection in 11+ film festivals and competitions.Clint transforms Experts into Celebrities in the eyes of Customers & Prospects using his “Mathematical Formula for Impact, Influence, Income, and Celebrity Expert Authority Personal Brand.”He has received – and continues to receive – an abundance of video & written testimonials for the Impact, Influence & Income directly resulting from his world-famous experiences, and especially resulting from the Status & Expert Positioning he creates for the people he works with. To see these reviews, visit ClintArthurReview.com ClintArthurReviewVideo.com and ClintArthurReviews.com.ABOUT CARNEGIE HALLFounded in 1891, CARNEGIE HALL was built by legendary industrialist Andrew Carnegie with a vision of creating the premier venue for performance in the world. Legendary speakers & performers who have previously appeared at Carnegie Hall include Mark Twain, who performed his “Last Lecture” at Carnegie Hall; Booker T. Washington; Teddy Roosevelt; Franklin D. Roosevelt; Albert Einstein; Groucho Marx; J.K. Rowling; Jerry Seinfeld; The Beatles; Ernest Hemingway; Woodrow Wilson; Bob Dylan; Sammy Davis Jr.; Robin Williams; Dean Martin; Frank Sinatra; Judy Garland; Liza Minnelli; The Rolling Stones; Neil Young; Chris Rock; Bruce Springsteen; Lady Gaga; Tony Bennett; Bono; Andy Kaufman; Brooke Shields; and Sir Winston Churchill.

Clint Arthur: Living Legends of Entrepreneurial Marketing at Carnegie Hall



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.