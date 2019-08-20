Joffrey Long, Mortgage Expert Witness, Discusses NMLS 8-Hour Continuing Education: Live or Online?

Joffrey Long

Joffrey Long: Key Reasons You Should Attend a Live Class

One idea, one contact, or one new way to improve your business could be worth the entire class.” — Joffrey Long

GRANADA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of attendees return to live classes year after year. Live classes are entertaining, interactive, and draw not only on course material, but on the combined decades of experience of the instructor and the attendees. Participants in live classes contribute their personal knowledge, often to the benefit of the group.The fast moving classes cover:Federal Law and Regulation impacting real estate loans, including TILA/RESPA Integrated Disclosures (TRID), FairLending, and practical aspects of compliance and interaction with Federal requirements.Non-Traditional Mortgages, including VA Loans, will be addressed, along with coverage of Qualified Mortgage and “Non-QM” loans, and Hard Money Loans. (Private money loans)State Law and Regulation are also covered, along with practical aspects of compliance, including the California Homeowner’s Bill of Rights, (HBOR) requirements and compliance with HBOR, and non-judicial Foreclosure.Ethics, including compliance with privacy laws, as well as ethics for those who are loan originators is covered. It is also discussed as it relates to loan servicers, or lenders who may service a mortgage.Expert witness testimony in Superior Courts, Federal Courts, Bankruptcy Court, and in Arbitrations provides Joffrey Long with additional insights and information of value. Certain loan originators, loan servicing personnel, and other participants in either making, arranging, or servicing consumer-purpose loans are required to hold an NMLS endorsement, often in addition to another license under which they originate loans.Loan originators get more from the classes than just continuing education credit. They network, exchange ideas on the direction of the industry, trends in mortgage lending, and information about useful sources, lenders, and ways of dealing with the continual changes we face. One idea, one contact, or one new way to improve your business could be worth the entire class!The 8-hour class will be provided in numerous locations in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino Counties. Joffrey Long will be teaching the class in the following locations:* Wednesday, August 21, in Downey, CA, and* Friday, August 23, in Van Nuys, CA, and* Wednesday, September 11, in Long Beach, CAFor registration and other upcoming class locations, visit www.DuaneGomer.com



