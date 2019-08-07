Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges A Person with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Washington State Direct Access To Attorney Erik Karst-To Make Certain They Know How Significant Their Compensation Might Be

"A person with mesothelioma in Washington State must take their financial compensation seriously-because their financial compensation depends on it-as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.” — Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are advocates for people with mesothelioma in the State of Washington and we are urging a person like this or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can provide them with direct access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste. We want to make certain a person with mesothelioma in Washington State knows what their financial compensation could be. Trust us-Erik Karst will be able to answer your questions and he is a much better resource than a 'free' book about mesothelioma or a 'mesothelioma calculator' we've seen mentioned in Internet ads.



The group also wants to emphasize, "A person with mesothelioma in Washington State must take their financial compensation seriously-because their financial compensation depends on it-as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering a new service for a person with mesothelioma in Washington State involving getting them organized for the compensation process. These services include:

#1. Helping the person with mesothelioma in Washington State figure out how, when and where they were exposed to asbestos. This information is incredibly vital because it is this specific information that becomes the compensation claim as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

#2. Helping the person with mesothelioma in Washington State recall the names of coworkers, shipmates, or family members who witnessed their exposure to asbestos.

#3. Getting attorney Erik Karst or his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste involved so they can evaluate the information and determine the compensation potential. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services are available statewide in every community in Washington including Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, Everett, Vancouver, Yakima, Bellingham, Aberdeen, Bremerton, Moses Lake, Chehalis, Olympia, Mount Vernon, Wenatchee, the Tri Cities, etc. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Washington the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this treatment facility. The Center believes this treatment facility for mesothelioma to be one of the best in the nation. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the UW Medical Center called the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in Seattle, Washington: https://www.uwmedicine.org/services/cancer-care

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto/truck mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



