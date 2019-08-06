Factory

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a person who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Michigan-because people like this deserve the best possible mesothelioma compensation results-especially if they are an auto/truck plant worker or Navy Veteran in Michigan with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure as they would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Michigan.MesotheliomaVictimscenter.Com

According to the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center, "A person with mesothelioma in Michigan deserves a dedicated approach on the part of the lawyer-or lawyers. All too often we hear back from people with mesothelioma who would like to fire the law firm they hired-after it dawned in them the lawyers were clueless. The founding partner of Karst von Oiste-Erik Karst is incredibly passionate about making certain an auto/truck plant or Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Michigan receives the very best possible financial compensation.

"As we would like to discuss anytime at-800-714-0303-if a person with mesothelioma hires an incompetent law firm-they could be stuck with an insulting financial compensation settlement result. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they get superior financial compensation for their clients and they work overtime to get these types of results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Vital Mesothelioma Compensation Tip from the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are now offering to assist a person with mesothelioma in Michigan to get organized. When we say-get organized-we mean listing every possible place and time they were exposed to asbestos. This is super important information because as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303-the specifics of your asbestos exposure is your financial compensation claim. Without this type of information there is no compensation claim or a greatly degraded claim-as we would be happy to explain." https://Michigan.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim in Michigan gets the best possible compensation, they are also focused on medical treatment for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities:

* University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ana Arbor, Michigan: http://www.mcancer.org/

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: http://www.karmanos.org/

* Marquette General Cancer Center Marquette: http://ww4.mgh.org/cancer/SitePages/Home.aspx

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



