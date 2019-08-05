Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Is Now Offering A Person with Mesothelioma in Louisiana A Team Approach Via Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure The Better Compensation Results-No Phony Claim Center

"If you have been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma in Louisiana please call us at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce you to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of Karst von Oiste. ” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana or their family direct access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst and or his most capable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste in order to ensure honest and accurate answers for questions about mesothelioma compensation. The group is urging a person with mesothelioma in Louisiana to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 so they do not end up calling a marketing law firm's call center, a local car accident attorney or a phony claims center.

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If a person with mesothelioma in Louisiana wants the very best financial compensation it is vital-they retain the services of the nation's most capable lawyers-not an ambulance chaser as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for people with mesothelioma in Louisiana because they get the best compensation results." https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center fears that people dealing with the news of a mesothelioma diagnosis will go to the Internet to try to learn more about financial compensation for this rare cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303-"More than half of the law firms advertising on the Internet are marketing law firms-and they sell the people they sign up for a portion of the legal fees. These are multi-million-dollar operations-and frequently victims of mesothelioma that get involved with lawyers like this end up getting shortchanged on compensation, over charged on lawyer’s fees-or both.

"If you have been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma please call us at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce you to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of Karst von Oiste. Erik and his team are amazing lawyers, they are honest, and they know how to get the best mesothelioma compensation for their clients." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe. www.karstvonoiste.com/

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact the following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans; http://www. louisianacancercenter.org/ research/partners/ochsner/

The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/patient-and-cancer-information/cancer-information/cancer-types/mesothelioma

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.