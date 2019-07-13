Gluten-free Products Market Provides an in-depth Industry Analysis with current Trends and Future Estimations

/EIN News/ -- Portland , OR, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global Gluten-free Products market accounted for $3.41 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $5.27 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2022. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Increase in the marketing activities and improvement in the distribution channels along with surge in the incidences of celiac disease and gluten intolerance have boosted the growth of the global gluten-free products market. Furthermore, the surge in demand from millennial propel the market growth. However, misconception about gluten free diet hamper the market growth. On the contrary, formulating challenges associated with removing proteins and price sensitivity are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global Gluten-free Products market is segmented on the basis of type and region. Based on types, the market is divided into gluten-free bakery products, gluten-free baby food, gluten-free pasta, and gluten-free ready meals. The gluten-free bakery products segment held the largest share in 2016, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the gluten-free ready meals segment is projected to register 8.6% during the forecast period.

The Gluten-free Products market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2016, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the North America region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The market report provides in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Wessanen and Valeo Foods Group Limited, Pinnacle Foods, Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Freedom Foods Group Limited, General Mills, Inc., Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd, Kellogg Company, and The Kraft Heinz Company. They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.

