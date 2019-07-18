New Survey of 560 US Gun Owning Families with Children Finds 83% Would Seriously Consider Purchasing a Smart Gun

Latest Research In Line with Three Other Previous Surveys Validating Interest in Non-Political Technology Approach to Gun Violence.

The survey highlights the need for the added safety provided by child-proof smart guns as 69% of respondents said there is a loaded and readily accessible firearm in their home.” — Gareth Glaser

RADNOR, PA, US, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radnor, PA – Approximately 5 million children in the U.S. live in homes with unlocked and loaded guns (May 2018, Journal of Urban Health), which is why a new first-of-its- kind, representative survey of 560 gun owning families with children under the age of 18 is important. The statistically significant survey by the global research firm of Atenga Insights shows 83% of such households would “definitely or seriously consider” purchasing a proven reliable smart gun. Only 3% of respondents said they definitely would not consider purchase.The survey highlights the need for the added safety provided by child-proof smart guns as 69% of respondents said there is a loaded and readily accessible firearm in their home. According to the CEO of the leading smart gun developer LodeStar Firearms, Gareth Glaser, “while most firearms in homes are locked up and stored away, many gun owners keep one gun loaded and ready for home defense even with young children present.”The Atenga survey suggests that the strong interest in smart gun purchase is a bi-partisan affair. Indeed only 13% of respondents were passionately in favor of stricter gun control measures while almost two thirds (i.e. 65%) were against stricter gun control or neutral on the issue. Significantly price did not seem to be a major deterrent to purchase as unit volume fell by only 15% when the suggested price of a smart gun was upped from $500 (i.e. typical price for a standard 9mm handgun) to $799.This marker of consumer acceptance of gun safety technology joins three other previous validating studies on smart gun acceptance including a 2016 research study of almost 4,000 US adults commissioned by Johns Hopkins University which showed 43% of all gun owners would consider purchasing a smart gun including 65% of all gun owning families with children. A 2015 independent national survey by the research firm of Penn, Schoen, Berland showed 54% of gun owners under the age of 45 would swap out their traditional handgun for a smart gun. A third survey in 2017 of 401 law enforcement officers across the US commissioned by the King County, Washington Sheriff’s Office showed 87% of police are concerned with ‘gun grabs” and 58% would be interested in smart guns.LodeStar is dedicated to a free market approach to improving gun safety and security. The Company believes that smart guns have the potential to save as many as 10,000 lives annually without infringing anyone’s Second Amendment rights. The Company has already secured initial seed funding and is aggressively pursuing additional funding in order to complete a working prototype. The Company is happy to provide the complete survey upon request to qualified journalists.



