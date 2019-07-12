Extendicare Announces Timing of 2019 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019, after market close on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. A conference call hosted by Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Bacon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be held on August 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.



To participate in the conference call on August 15, 2019, please dial 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 followed by the passcode 8610551#. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will also be accessible via webcast at www.extendicare.com under the “Our Investors/Events & Presentations” section. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on August 30, 2019. To access the rebroadcast dial 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 followed by the passcode 9504873#.

ABOUT EXTENDICARE

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate a network of 122 senior care and retirement living centres (68 owned/54 managed) and home health care services under the Extendicare, Esprit Lifestyle and ParaMed brands. Our qualified and highly trained workforce of approximately 23,000 individuals is passionate about providing high quality services to help people live better.

For further information, contact:

Jillian Fountain

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: (905) 470-5534; Fax: (905) 470-4003

Email: jfountain@extendicare.com

www.extendicare.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.