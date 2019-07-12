The Woman2Woman Ministry Launches a National City Conference Tour

We are a Christian women's movement led by an alliance of professional speakers and artists who want to encourage and empower you to "Live in The Blessing! "

GREENVILLE, SC, USA, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reaching, Teaching and Keeping Women for God’s Glory!Join a movement of women from around the world who are making a difference for the cause of Christ.The Woman2Woman Ministry has announced a national, City Tour that is for women of all ages, all walks of life, all denominations, and all races – who want to know God, grow in God, serve God and be healed by God. Women are invited to come expecting to be “Blessed!” Our first stop is Greenville, SC.Come and meet the W2W Speaker & Artist Alliance – a group of anointed professionals who have joined forces for the purpose of Kingdom advancement, momentum and impact. These city tours are part of a worldwide launch to bring fresh study materials, Podcasts, Facebook Live classes, webinars, retreats, TV/Radio programs, resources and much more into the hands of women who are looking for hope, help and healing.In addition, The Woman2Woman Ministry is creating ways for MENTEES and MENTORS to share their heart, ask questions, pray together and encourage one another.In a generation of technology on steroids, it has never been more important than now to help women connect with one another and grow in Christ. Culture is bombarding women with challenges that were not known in times past. That is why this ministry movement is strategic in its Purpose:• To CONNECT WOMEN who love the Lord• To DISCIPLE WOMEN who are seeking to know more about the Bible• To EMPOWER WOMEN to walk in their destiny• To ENCOURAGE WOMEN to persevere• To AWAKEN WOMEN to the "good news" of Gods' promises• To UNLOCK WOMEN who have been chained to wrong mindsets• To PROVIDE WOMEN with teaching videos, podcasts, articles, Bible studies, retreats and conferences• To MENTOR WOMEN through confidential platforms• To LAUNCH WOMEN who have been called to ministerIt is with great joy that we announce The Woman2Woman Ministry City Tour along with the vision and purpose of this buzzing non-profit. Our first stop is Greenville, SC, with plans to hold conferences in Atlanta, Akron, Chicago, Denver and more.Finally, a movement of women coming together with a heart to model the Titus 2:3-5 scripture verse which says, “Likewise, teach the older women to be reverent in the way they live, not to be slanderers or addicted to much wine, but to teach what is good. Then they can urge the younger women to love their husbands and children, to be self-controlled and pure, to be busy at home, to be kind, and to be subject to their husbands, so that no one will malign the word of God.”About The Woman2Woman Ministry:Founded by Author, Speaker and TV/Radio Host, Deborah Ross, as a subsidiary of Deborah Ross Ministries, Inc. Deborah Ross is an ordained minister who serves as the President of The Woman2Woman Ministry.Robin Bertram is the co-founder and Vice-President of The Woman2Woman Ministry. She is an author, speaker, ordained minister, and the former host of the TV show, Freedom Today.To find out more about this ministry movement and the Greenville, SC, conference go to https://thewoman2womanministry.org/ To register for the Greenville, SC, conference go to:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheWoman2WomanMinistry/ Instagram: @TheWoman2WomanMinistryOur team is available for TV and radio interviews concerning women’s issues, forgiveness, God’s love, breaking the curse, marriage, dating, business, eternity, purpose, destiny and more. – Contact Deborah Ross



