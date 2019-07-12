New Coalition Aims to Promote Peace in the Caribbean

Moving speech from Former Prime Minister Said Musa Caribbean Leaders Stand for Peace Room full of Caribbean Leader and Peace Volunteers

Caribbean countries join HWPL to advocate for comprehensive peace legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 25 Caribbean ambassadors and heads of states, including former Prime Minister of Belize the Honorable Mr. Said Musa, gathered in Washington D.C. to support the implementation of international peace legislation, the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), within their respective countries. The event was hosted by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), a United Nations Economic and Social Council registered peace non-profit organization.

The DPCW serves as the solution for worldwide peace and conflict resolution and is a legal framework for spreading the culture of peace on a local, national, and international level. The DPCW has already been enacted as a National Declaration in several countries around the world, including Antigua and Barbuda. It is currently being presented to pass as law through the United Nations.

“I want to pledge my support for adoption of the [DPCW],” says Mr. Musa, “which I find to be the most comprehensive legal framework that will serve to spread a zone of peace within the Caribbean region and across the world.”

The event also highlighted the Caribbean region’s consistent efforts toward the establishment of a culture for peace including: Instituting National Peace Weeks; signing memorandums of understanding to implement peace education curricula in participating schools; and displaying HWPL’s peace work and literature in national libraries.

Amidst the celebration, delegates committed to advance the passing of the DPCW through the regional organization the Caribbean Community, Regional Integration (CARICOM), and even discussed the advancement of the Coalition of Caribbean Leaders for Peace (CCLP). The CCLP will work closely with regional organizations, HWPL, and international leaders in the Caribbean Community to adopt the DPCW.

Mr. Musa, a founding member of the CCLP, urged other Caribbean leaders to participate and serve as a "beacon to guide the important work of the [CCLP] to spread the message of peace not only in our region but globally as well."

Haiti’s Minister of Youth, Mr. Edwing Charles, and Guyana’s CARICOM Youth Ambassador and Regional Director for the United Nations Caribbean Global Peace Initiative, Ms. Samantha Sheoprashad, also gave remarks.

"[The DPCW] is an invaluable legacy for future generations," says Mr. Charles, who reflected on the need for sustainable peace in Haiti and the world.

HWPL has held peace tours in Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Costa Rica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia and plans to continue joining forces with other Caribbean nations to advance the work of peace, according to a HWPL representative.







