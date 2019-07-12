Press Release - FAA Revokes Certificate of Porterfield Propellers of Abernathy, Texas

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration has served an emergency order revoking the repair station certificate of Porterfield Propellers of Abernathy, Texas.

The company, which was authorized to test and inspect propellers, intentionally falsified records and conducted improper inspections, the FAA alleges.

On Oct. 16, 2017, Porterfield Propellers knowingly falsified records to indicate it had used required equipment while inspecting two propellers for a Piper Aztec. The records indicated the company performed a magnetic particle inspection of the propeller blade clamps, but no such inspections were done, the FAA alleges.

In May 2018, the company serviced five propeller blades with equipment that had not undergone required overhauls, the FAA alleges. Additionally, the company had not validated the equipment by conducting required evaluations of parts on which it had been used, the FAA alleges.

Under the FAAs emergency order, Porterfield must immediately surrender its certificate. The company can request an FAA review of the emergency determination within two days after receiving the order. The company also has 10 days after receiving the order to file an appeal with the National Transportation Safety Boards Office of Administrative Law Judges.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.