The World Market for Bioplastics Packaging (2019-2024): Rigid Packaging Holds a Dominant Position

The market for bioplastic packaging has been driven by the increasing awareness about the adversative effects of conventional plastics, which has steered to both consumers and regulatory bodies to opt for bioplastics in its place. Bio-PET and polylactic acid are the main types of bioplastics used for packaging globally.



Key Highlights



According to European Bioplastics, in 2018, global production volumes of bioplastics amounted to about 2.11 million tons with almost 65% of the volume intended for the packaging market considered as the major market segment within the bioplastics business. Fluctuating preference from synthetically derived chemicals yields to eco-friendly substitutes is anticipated to fuel the bioplastic packaging market.

Chemical manufacturers have augmented their spending for the development of bio-based chemicals with a key intention to decrease dependence on petrochemical feedstocks which is projected to surge the availability of raw materials for bioplastic packaging products.

More than 200 million tons of waste is produced by plastics triggering major landfill issues. Manufacturers of packaging products are focussing on growing the use of bioplastic packaging, which can decrease this plastic waste to a greater extent.

R&D efforts to multiply the use of different raw materials such as PBS, PLA, and PBAT in several mainstream packaging applications are also on the increase, with notable results.

Major Market Trends



Rigid Packaging Holds a Dominant Position in the Market

Rigid bioplastics applications are available for cosmetics packaging of compact powders, lipsticks, and creams, as well as beverage bottles. Large application base increases the scope for demand. Materials such as bio-based PE, PLA, or bio-based PET are used in this section.

Several well-known brands such as Vittel, Coca-Cola, Heinz or Volvic use bio-based PET for bottles of all sizes comprising sparkling drinks and other, non-gaseous fluids and solutions. Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble rely on bio-based PE to package diverse kinds of cosmetic products.

The great percentage of bio-based material in these products and the capability to combine them with recyclates from conventional PE and PET has resulted in a decisive growth in resource efficiency and a drop of Carbon dioxide releases.

As a potentially instinctively recyclable material, PLA is also achieving market share in the rigid packaging segment. With rising volumes, a distinct recycling stream will become economically feasible, and the beneficial and advantageous environmental potential of PLA will be further augmented.

European Region Dominates the Market

Europe is presently among the principal regional markets for bioplastic packaging. The EU has been supportive and helpful of numerous environmental protection initiatives and many countries in Europe have incentivized bioplastic packaging, driving and motivating the regional bioplastic packaging market.

Also, Europe is expected to be one of the biggest markets for bioplastic packaging over the forecast period on account of strict regulations against consumption and intake of non-recyclable non-biodegradable plastics along with getting the popularity of sustainable packaging in manufacturing business.

Helpful government policies in Europe that include Europe 2020 strategy which supports bio-economy inspire public authorities to give preference and inclination towards tracking down of biobased products and allowing member states to decrease taxes for biobased products.

The European Commission had previously presented an action plan on bio-economy to promote the consumption and manufacture of bio-based chemicals at a domestic or national level. The plan is intended for the development of innovative processes and technologies for manufacturing bioplastics resources or materials through the financing of pilot plants and increasing public-private partnerships.

Competitive Landscape



The bioplastics packaging market has a consolidated market structure and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently have dominance in the market of operations. The major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across the regions and the end-user industry base. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.



Recent Developments



May 2019 - Royal DSM, announced a partnership with CEAD, a supplier of 3D printing equipment focusing on large-scale, highly filled polymer printing. Together, the two companies plan to explore Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF) technologies and materials to develop new applications in tooling and end-use parts.

January 2019 - BASF co-founded a global alliance of nearly 30 companies to advance solutions that reduce and eliminate plastic waste in the environment, especially in the ocean. The Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) committed over USD 1 billion with the goal of investing USD 1.5 billion over the next five years to help end plastic waste in the environment. Solutions are planned to be developed and brought to scale to minimize and manage plastic waste. This also includes the promotion of solutions for used plastics by helping to enable a circular economy.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations against the Use of Conventional Plastics

4.3.2 Increased Usage of Green Products, Sustainability, and Inclination for Environment Protection

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Production & Usage Cost

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Non-biodegradable Biopolymers

5.1.2 Biodegradable Polymers

5.2 By End-user Application

5.2.1 Food & Beverages

5.2.2 Consumer Goods

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Other End-user Applications

5.3 By Packaging Solutions

5.3.1 Rigid Packaging

5.3.2 Flexible Packaging

5.3.3 Other Packaging Solutions

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dow Chemical Company

6.1.2 BASF SE

6.1.3 Eastman Chemical Company

6.1.4 Royal DSM

6.1.5 IFS Chemicals Ltd.

6.1.6 NatureWorks LLC

6.1.7 Arkema Group

6.1.8 Metabolix Inc.

6.1.9 Novamont S.p.A.

6.1.10 Albis Plastics GmbH

6.1.11 Biome Bioplastics Limited

6.1.12 Innovia Films

6.1.13 FKuR Ploymers GmbH

6.1.14 DaniMer Scientific LLC

6.1.15 Grace Biotech Corporation



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



