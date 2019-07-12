Zimbabwe Rugby Union Announces Women’s National Team to Face Zambia

Zimbabwe Rugby Union has announced the squad for the Women’s national team that will face Zambia Women tomorrow at the Machinery exchange Stadium at Harare Sports Club.

The squad features 10 players who played in the Zimbabwe Under-20 Women’s bilateral series against South Africa and three players who played in the Zimbabwe Under-18 Craven week side that finished second in the competition.

Skipper Lissy Wasarirevu believes playing against Zambia is very important game time that will help Zimbabwe in its bid to qualify for the next world cup.

“We have a very young side with players that have proven themselves, we also have a few experienced players but these new faces in the team will enjoy the exposure against quality sides such as Zambia.

“We would like to qualify for the next world cup and it is up to these young ladies to step up and be counted, Zambia is a tough side I have played against them in Sevens and 15s level and it will be a good game on Saturday,” said Wasarirevu.

The Zimbabwe Women versus Zambia Women will kick off at 11:20 hrs.

The squad:

Leanne Leah Tarja Max, Sikhumbuzo Muchenje(vc), Andile Moyo, Tatenda Chitewe, Melissa Ndlovu, Milanda Tinarwo, Patience Harubereki, Hazel Chidununu, Peace Sithole, Chiwoniso Mabika, Samantha Chirongoma, Hazel Njaya, Lissy Wasarirevu (c), Constance Ngwende, Melinda Jonga, Sicelumusa Nyoni, Tarren Munodaani, Nyasha Tutani, Thembalami Ndhlela, Lindiwe Munerenyu(vc), Delight Mukomondo, Nicole Makurumidze, Wadzanai Chidawa and Tiffany Majero.

