SECURITIES FRAUD ACTION: CannTrust (CTST) Sued for Securities Fraud; Block & Leviton Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) and certain of its officers and directors alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Investors are of an important September 9, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline.

Following a July 8, 2019 disclosure that Health Canada found the Company’s greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ontario, was non-compliant with certain regulations, a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of CannTrust stockholders who purchased their shares between November 14, 2018 and July 5, 2019, inclusive.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (No. 1:19-cv-06396), alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements about the company’s operations. Shares plummeted as a result. Then, on July 11, the company announced it was halting production at its second plant, leading to further share price declines.

If you purchased CannTrust stock between November 14, 2018 and July 5, 2019 and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2019. As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jake Walker at (617) 398-5600, by email at jake@blockesq.com or by visiting www.blockesq.com/canntrust .

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to this investigation is assured.



