Freeze-Dried Microbial Food Culture: Global Market Forecasts Through 2019-2024 - Dairy-Based Cultures Hold the Largest Market Share

Global freeze-dried microbial food culture market is forecasted to reach USD 491.41 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 3.67% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



Key Highlights



The increasing demand for probiotic and fermented food and beverages is likely to drive the market for freeze-dried microbial cultures. Furthermore, fermented beverages, such as kefir, kombucha, and kvass, have gained popularity among consumers in the recent years, especially in North America and Europe, as these are considered to be natural alternatives to artificially carbonated beverages.

The rise in preference for microbial cultures in various fermentation in food & beverage applications for better health benefits, adds novel taste, enhances texture and aesthetic appeal of the food and beverage products. Food & beverage manufacturers are seeking innovative ingredients to enhance the shelf life of their products to meet the changing consumer needs.

Major Market Trends



Dairy-Based Cultures Hold the Largest Market Share



Dairy cultures facilitate enhanced taste, texture, and production of cheese, yogurt, and fresh dairy products. The food culture is cost-effective and easily manageable compared to other techniques, such as spray drying and fluid bed drying. The culture also promotes rapid fermentation and flexibility in production, thus reducing the processing time.



Consumer acceptance for cultured dairy products, such as buttermilk, cultured milk, cheese, yogurt, and sour cream, have promoted the freeze-dried microbial food culture market. The functional benefits imparted by probiotics, such as the production of vitamin B12, butyrate, and vitamin K2 in the human body, along with the creation of enzymes that destroy harmful bacteria, are driving the demand for dairy-based products, thus boosting the popularity of the freeze-dried microbial food culture.



Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Market



Asia-Pacific freeze-dried microbial food culture market is growing, owing to the domestic and international companies that are launching new fermented food and beverage products, in order to occupy more market share. The busy lifestyle of the growing urban middle-class population in the region is indirectly driving the freeze-dried microbial food culture market.



Probiotics are on the verge of boosting in the country, with significant potential for new entrants, as the country has several local manufacturers of bacteria, who are active in the local market, while other small players are working on maintaining standards to meet the global demand. Moreover, the growing organized retail sector of developing countries like India is further expected to introduce consumers to probiotics and probiotic-based products, focusing on the high impulse buying pattern of Indians.



Competitive Landscape



Global freeze dried microbial food culture market witnesses dominance from the giants - DuPont, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S. Competition levels have recently increased due to the influx of small-scale and domestic players in the industry. Even the number of third-parties in the global freeze dried microbial food culture market is significant. Other prominent players are Soyuzsnab (AiBi brand), Lesaffre International, Lallemand Inc., and Bioprox.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Dairy

5.1.2 Cereals

5.1.3 Meat & Seafood

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Spain

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 France

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Russia

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 DuPont

6.4.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6.4.3 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

6.4.4 Lyo-San Inc.

6.4.5 Lesaffre

6.4.6 Lallemand Inc.

6.4.7 NPSelection

6.4.8 BioSource Flavors Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



