Global $13.4 Bn Sports Medicine Market to 2026 - Key Players are Stryker, Arthrex., Tornier, and Wright Medical Technology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Body Reconstruction & Repair, Body Support & Recovery), Application (Knees, Shoulders), And Regional Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports medicine market size is expected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026



It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Changing lifestyle and shift towards healthier living coupled with rising incidence of sports injuries and the number of professional athletes across the globe is projected to further fuel the growth.



Introduction of new games in Olympics and other international sports events is encouraging people to choose sports as a career. For instance, kitesurfing was introduced in 2016 Rio Olympics. In addition, the International Olympic Committee announced the addition of five new sports in the Tokyo 2020 games which, includes skateboard, surfing, baseball/softball, sports climbing, and karate.



Furthermore, perks associated with a sports career are expected to increase the number of youths seeking professional sports. Some of these perks include High remuneration, celebrity status and fame, availability of other sources of income such as endorsements, and access to best medical care. This factor is anticipated to drive adoption of sports as the primary career, which is projected to drive the market for sports medicine.



Presence of opportunities such as corporate funding and scholarships and developing sports infrastructure are expected to propel growth of the sports medicine market growth. This is expected to increase the number of people seeking a career in sports. Athletes are prone to accidents and injuries, which is likely to drive the market.



For instance, the Sports Sector Strategy of Qatar (2011-2016) is working toward increasing physical activity of their citizens and promoting participation in professional sports. Hence, the market growth is anticipated over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of revenue, body reconstruction and repair segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Increasing cases of sports injuries coupled with adoption of healthy lifestyle contributes to the growth of the segment

Knee devices segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing rate of sports related surgeries and increasing number of individuals choosing sports as a career are expected to drive the segment growth

Asia Pacific sports medicine market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of sports related surgeries in this region

Prominent key players are Stryker Corporation, Arthrex. Inc., Tornier N.V., and Wright Medical Technology

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Information Procurement

1.3. Information Analysis

1.4. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.5. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Sports Medicine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4. User Perspective Analysis

3.4.1. Consumer behavior analysis

3.4.2. Market influencer analysis

3.5. List of Key End-users, by Region/by Country/by Type

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Reimbursement framework

3.6.2. Standards & compliances

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1. Changing lifestyle and shift toward healthier living

3.7.1.2. Rising incidence of sports injuries

3.7.1.3. Increase in number of individuals choosing sports as a career

3.7.2. Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1. Increase in number of product recalls

3.7.2.2. Stringent regulatory framework

3.7.3. Industry challenges

3.7.3.1. Availability of substitutes

3.7.3.2. Lack of insurance facilities in the developing countries

3.8. Sports Medicine: Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8.2. PESTEL analysis

3.8.3. Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.8.3.1. Joint ventures

3.8.3.2. Mergers & acquisitions

3.8.3.3. Licensing & partnership

3.8.3.4. Technology collaborations

3.8.3.5. Strategic divestments

3.8.4. Market entry strategies



Chapter 4. Sports Medicine Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Sports Medicine Market, by Product, 2015 to 2026

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the following

4.5.1. Body reconstruction and repair

4.5.1.1. Surgical equipment

4.5.1.2. Soft tissue repair

4.5.1.3. Bone reconstruction devices

4.5.2. Body support and recovery

4.5.2.1. Braces and other support devices

4.5.2.2. Compression clothing

4.5.2.3. Hot and cold therapy

4.5.3. Body monitoring and evaluation

4.5.3.1. Cardiac

4.5.3.2. Respiratory

4.5.3.3. Hemodynamic

4.5.3.4. Musculoskeletal

4.5.3.5. Others

4.5.4. Accessories

4.5.4.1. Bandages

4.5.4.2. Tapes

4.5.4.3. Disinfectants

4.5.4.4. Wraps

4.5.4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Sports Medicine Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Sports Medicine Market, by Application, 2015 to 2026

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the following

5.5.1. Knees

5.5.2. Shoulders

5.5.3. Ankle and foot

5.5.4. Back and spine

5.5.5. Elbow and wrist

5.5.6. Hip

5.5.7. Others



Chapter 6. Sports Medicine Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3. Regional Market Dashboard

6.4. Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

6.5. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018



Chapter 7. Sports Medicine Market - Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.5. Key customers

7.6. Key company market share analysis, 2018

7.7. Public Companies

7.7.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

7.7.2. Company market share/ranking, by region

7.7.3. Competitive dashboard analysis

7.7.4. Market differentiators

7.7.5. Synergy analysis: Major deals & strategic alliances

7.8. Private Companies

7.8.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

7.8.2. Funding outlook (Optional)

7.8.3. Regional network map

7.8.4. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)

7.9. Supplier Ranking

7.10. Key Companies Profiled



Stryker Corporation

Arthrex. Inc.

Tornier N.V.

Wright Medical Technology

DJO Global

Otto Bock Healthcare

Ossur HF

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jy5lp3





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Sports Medicine and Physiotherapy



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.