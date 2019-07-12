Global $94.82 Bn Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market to 2025 - Growing Demand for Data Services and Increasing Number of Mobile Users Across the Globe

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (M2M, Discount, Telecom), By Operational Model (Full, Reseller, Service Operator), By End Use (Consumer, Enterprise), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile virtual network operator market size is expected to reach USD 94.82 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 7.6%, according to this report.



This MVNO market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for data services and increasing number of mobile users across the globe. In addition, increasing number of services, such as cloud, Machine to Machine (M2M), and mobile money, are further expected to drive demand for MVNOs over the forecast period.



Extensive usage of mobile applications, social media platforms, and multimedia services is also expected to propel the market growth. Declining prices of smartphones are boosting the number of subscribers across the globe. This factor is further expected to fuel market growth in the years to come. Rising number of partnerships by key companies for providing high-speed data services is anticipated to augment the MVNO market development.



Favorable government guidelines for MVNOs that allow them to access the Single Wholesale Network (SWN) and the mobile operator networks, as well as eliminate national roaming charges are expected to drive the growth further. Government initiatives, such as the Digital Single Market (DSM) strategy, to eliminate copyright issues and geo-blocking problem and to provide better network service access in Europe is expected to help boost market development.



Presence of a large number of companies has led to intense market competition forcing companies to offer mobile services at cheaper rates. This is also expected to spur market growth. The MVNO model is considered cost-effective and time-efficient to enter in the telecom market to benefit the customers. This is expected to provide potential opportunities for new entrants over the next few years.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The discount segment is expected to register the highest market share, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2025

Intense competition among MVNO service providers to offer better and low-cost services is expected to drive the discount segment growth

Service operator is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2025 as it provides various service platforms, such as voicemail and missed call notification

Consumer is projected to be the dominant segment over the forecast period due to the availability of MVNOs that provide customer-centric offerings, such as affordable data and voice plans and latest technology

North America led the market in the past and is anticipated to expand further reaching at USD 37.28 billion by 2025

Growing demand for an efficient cellular network coupled with increasing speed of mobile broadband are factors positively impacting the market growth in North America

Key industry participants include AirVoice Wireless, Boost Mobile LLC, Asahi Net, CJ HelloVision Co. Ltd., Exetel, Cyfrowy Polsat SA, FreedomPop, 7-Eleven Speak Out Wireless, Freenet AG, Japan Communications, Inc., and FirmTel

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 MVNO Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global MVNO Market, 2014 - 2025

2.2.1 Global MVNO market, by region, 2014 - 2025

2.2.2 Global MVNO market, by type, 2014 - 2025

2.2.3 Global MVNO market, by operational model, 2014 - 2025

2.2.4 Global MVNO market, by end-use, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 MVNO Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 MVNO - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 MVNO Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing mobile subscriber base

3.4.1.2 Increasing demand for mobile broadband and smartphones

3.4.1.3 Technological advancements

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Lack of awareness and expertise

3.5 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.6 MVNO - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 MVNO - Company Market Share Analysis, 2017

3.8 MVNO - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 MVNO Type Outlook

4.1 MVNO Market Share by Type, 2018

4.2 Business

4.3 Discount

4.4 M2M

4.5 Media

4.6 Migrant

4.7 Retail

4.8 Roaming

4.9 Telecom



Chapter 5 MVNO Operational Model Outlook

5.1 MVNO Market Share by Operational Model, 2018

5.2 Full MVNO

5.3 Reseller MVNO

5.4 Service Operator MVNO



Chapter 6 MVNO End Use Outlook

6.1 MVNO Market Share by End-use, 2018

6.2 Consumer

6.3 Enterprise



Chapter 7 MVNO Regional Outlook

7.1 MVNO Market Volume Share by Region, 2018



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



