No Borders, Inc. (Ticker: NBDR) Announces Successful Trademark Filing For FinTech, Blockchain & SAAS

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, AZ, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – No Borders, Inc., a Nevada corporation (OTC: NBDR), today announced that it has successfully filed ™ #88253451 with the USPTO for the mark “No Borders Funding” and has received a Notice of Allowance (NOA) from the USPTO dated July 2, 2019. This marks the first NOA to be approved out of the many Intellectual Property filings No Borders, Inc. has filed to protect the Company’s brands with a goal of building a valuable portfolio of IP assets.

The Trademark for “No Borders Funding” was filed under the Goods/Services International Class 036 with rights covering the following;

‘Financial and investment services, namely, asset and investment acquisition, consultation, advisory and development for others in the fields of smart contract systems, blockchain, software-as-a-service (SAAS), and distributed ledger technologies; Providing venture capital, development capital, private equity and investment funding for others in the fields of smart contract systems, blockchain, software-as-a-service (SAAS), and distributed ledger technologies; Capital investment services for others in the fields of smart contract systems, blockchain, software-as-a-service (SAAS), and distributed ledger technologies; Financial evaluation services for others in the fields of smart contract systems, blockchain, software-as-a-service (SAAS), and distributed ledger technologies; Financial consultancy services for others in the fields of smart contract systems, blockchain, software-as-a-service (SAAS), and distributed ledger technologies; Financing services for others in the fields of smart contract systems, blockchain, software-as-a-service (SAAS), and distributed ledger technologies; Fiscal valuation for others in the fields of smart contract systems, blockchain, software-as-a-service (SAAS), and distributed ledger technologies.’

Joseph Snyder, our CEO and Director, stated, “While a large portion of our attention and efforts are dedicated to operations in No Borders Naturals, MediDent and No Borders Labs, we have always kept a foot on the pedal in the FinTech and specifically Blockchain areas on the financial services side with No Borders Funding. This Trademark approval showcases a small part of those efforts and I am so stoked to share this milestone with all of our stakeholders as the day our Company got its first IP approval from the USPTO.”

About No Borders Funding, Inc.

No Borders Funding, Inc. A subsidiary of No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) provides internal capital and strategic funding options for the family of No Borders Companies while actively engaging and networking to find, acquire, structure and deploy unique financial products, solutions and systems with traditional, distributed ledger and blockchain technologies.

About No Borders Naturals, Inc.

No Borders Naturals, Inc., a subsidiary of No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR), is a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. With a discerning eye on quality, bio-availability and natural wellness, No Borders Naturals aims to be an industry leader in alternative wellness product offerings. Now Accepting Cryptocurrencies Via Coinbase!

About No Borders Dental Resources, Inc.

No Borders Dental Resources, Inc., a subsidiary of No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), provides equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the US through the trade name “MediDent Supplies.” MediDent has a strategic focus on expanding product portfolios and optimizing Lifetime Customer Value (LCV) while minimizing Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) in the medical, dental and veterinary spaces. Now Accepting Cryptocurrencies Via Coinbase!

About No Borders Labs, Inc.

No Borders Labs, Inc. provides leading-edge tech tools to our internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture, and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security, and transparency. No Borders Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the USA, South America, Asia, and Europe.

About No Borders, Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority across its portfolio of assets.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Read more about the No Borders, Inc. and its subsidiaries, on our official website, as well as further information about the Company and its latest news releases at http://www.NBDR.co

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact: No Borders, Inc. contact@nbdr.co



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.