Worldwide Aminoglycosides Markets, 2019 to 2024: Expiry of Patent Exclusivity has Led to Large Scale Generic Manufacturing of Aminoglycosides, Particularly in the Developing Region of Asia-Pacific

The global aminoglycosides market size is expected to witness a growth of over 4.3% CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing burden of animal disease outbreaks leading to high utilization of antibiotics.



Moreover, this class of antibiotics is found to be effective even when bacterial inoculum is large, and are frequently used as a second line of defense against basic infection resistant to basic antibacterials.



Additionally, reduction in the prescription rate of aminoglycoside antibiotics due to side effects associated with the usage of these drugs that include severe ototoxicity, nephrotoxicity, and neuromuscular blockade is expected to affect the market growth negatively.



Key Market Trends



Gentamicin Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market



Neomycin, streptomycin, gentamicin, kanamycin, tobramycin, amikacin, and others are included in the product categorization of aminoglycosides. Streptomycin is a first level antibacterial used for the treatment of tuberculosis. Aminoglycosides used in the treatment of MDR-TB include kanamycin capreomycin and amikacin.



Gentamicin is the agent of choice for major bacterial infections amongst others. Tobramycin has been found to be slightly more effective against Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections. Amikacin and gentamicin find maximum usage in veterinary medicine. Gentamicin is indicated in perinatal complications, sepsis, acute/chronic renal disease, labor or neonatal complications, diabetes, and UTI/pyelonephritis.



Gentamicin forms the first line of treatment for many disorders in both developing and developed markets. Its usage is particularly high in developing regions where older gentamicin is a cost-effective and efficacious drug for many infectious diseases. Thus, its demand is consistently growing for a range of bacterial infection related diseases, with several players using it in combinations.



North America Dominates the Global Aminoglycoside Market



Geographically the aminoglycoside market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global aminoglycoside market in terms of value due to increasing incidence of bacterial infections.



The growing demand for early-phase diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases is expected to drive the growth of the aminoglycoside market in North America. According to the 2017 data published by the Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in 2016 the total approximate number of visits in the US, to physician offices for infectious diseases was 16.8 million. The increasing incidence rate and high patient-visit volume for infectious diseases is the primary driver for North America's largest share in Aminoglycoside market



Europe is the second largest market for aminoglycoside in terms of value as there are favorable government policies regarding health care infrastructure and awareness of the population.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is composed of a large number of players and includes both small and large pharmaceutical manufacturers. Additionally, the increasing antibiotic resistance has prompted many early-stage biotechnology enterprises to enter this market. The expiry of patent exclusivity has led to large scale generic manufacturing of aminoglycosides, particularly in the developing region of Asia-Pacific.



