American Fidelity Receives A+ Financial Strength Rating

American Fidelity Chief Financial Officer John Cassil

American Fidelity Assurance Company has again earned an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best Company.

We are committed to maintaining the financial strength of our Company so that we can be there for our Customers, and the rating from A.M. Best is a reflection of that commitment.” — Chief Financial Officer John Cassil

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity Assurance Company , headquartered in Oklahoma City and serving more than 1 million Customers in 49 states, has again earned an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best Company A.M. Best, considered one of the nation’s leading insurance rating services, bases its ratings on an analysis of the financial condition and operating performance of insurance companies in such vital areas as: competency of underwriting, control of expenses, adequacy of reserves, soundness of investments and capital sufficiency. Each year since 1982, American Fidelity has met these standards to receive an A+ rating.“Employers come to American Fidelity to provide supplemental benefits to their employees to help strengthen their financial security,” said Chief Financial Officer John Cassil. “We are committed to maintaining the financial strength of our Company so that we can be there for our Customers, and the rating from A.M. Best is a reflection of that commitment.”###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million Customers across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year.American Fidelity has been recognized as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work for in America” by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Workand Fortune Magazine 11 times.The Company was also selected for several other lists by Fortune, including: Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance, Best Companies for Giving Back, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Diversity and the Human Capital 30: Companies that Put Employees Front and Center.



