Global $8.16 Bn Polymethyl Methacrylate (Extruded Sheets, Pellets, Acrylic Beads) Markets, 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Extruded Sheets, Pellets, Acrylic Beads), By End Use (Signs & Displays, Construction, Electronics, Automotive), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.16 billion by 2025



Escalating demand for Light-Emitting Diode (LED) flat screens in Asia Pacific is projected to propel the market growth over the coming years. The market has shifted its focus toward developing bio-based alternatives to combat raw material price issues.



Eco-friendly PMMA is now being developed with the introduction of bio-based raw materials, such as MMA from renewable organic feedstock. This, in turn, is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for new market entrants.



Extruded sheets are expected to remain the dominant product segment. These sheets have a better tolerance on thickness, typically +/-10%, as compared to cast acrylic sheets. The product is also expected to witness growth on account of its high transparency that makes it ideal for signs and displays in the advertising sector.



North America and Europe are characterized by the presence of leading resin manufacturers and technological capabilities of further processing these resins for end uses. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2025 on account of increasing investments in renewable energy infrastructure and commercial projects undertaken in China, India, and Japan.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Growing demand for sophisticated infrastructure along with the presence of major automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) is anticipated to boost the demand for acrylic beads

The signs and displays segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.1% owing to increasing demand for commercial billboards, display cabinets, and leaflet dispensers

New market entrants are actively engaged in the development of novel production technologies to improve process efficiency and reduce operational costs

Prominent companies in this market include Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Arkema SA, Kuraray Group, Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, and Asahi Kasei Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Information Procurement

1.2. Information Analysis

1.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot



Chapter 3. Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Plastics Market Outlook

3.1.2. Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Major Raw Materials Analysis

3.4. Technology Trends

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.5.1. Standard & Compliances

3.5.2. Safety

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Market Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Polymethyl Methacrylate Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Polymethyl Methacrylate Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2025

4.2. Extruded Sheets

4.3. Pellets

4.4. Acrylic Beads

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Polymethyl Methacrylate Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2025

5.2. Automotive

5.3. Construction

5.4. Electronics

5.5. Signs & Displays

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Polymethyl Methacrylate Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by End-Use

6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2025



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers/end-users

7.4. Public Companies

7.4.1. Company Market position analysis

7.4.2. Market Differentiators

7.4.3. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

7.5. SWOT

7.6. Private Companies

7.6.1. List of key emerging companies/application disruptors/innovators

7.6.2. Company Market position analysis



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Evonik Industries AG

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

Arkema SA

Kuraray Group

Sumitomo Chemical Company

Chi Mei Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Asahi Kasei Corporation

SABIC

Shanghai Jing Qi Polymer Science Co. (SJPS)

LG MMA Corporation

Daesan MMA

Makevale Group

Polycasa N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88kh59





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Engineering Plastics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.