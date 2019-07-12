There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,939 in the last 365 days.

Portugal : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Portugal

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

July 12, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

After a strong performance in 2017, economic activity has moderated. The second half of 2018 was marked by a deceleration, coinciding with weaker economic activity in Europe. The headline fiscal balance improved, with a small increase in the structural primary balance reflecting a strict budget execution. The current account turned negative in 2018 in conjunction with a deterioration of the balance of trade in goods and services. Total credit to the nonfinancial private sector continued to decline in 2018. Nevertheless, over the last 4 years the Portuguese banking system has been strengthening its balance sheet and its performance.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/221

English

Publication Date:

July 12, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781498325172/1934-7685

Stock No:

1PRTEA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

75

