WisdomTree Schedules Earnings Conference Call for Q2 on July 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter results on July 26, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss the firm's results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Teleconference and Webcast Details

The call and accompanying presentation will be accessible as a webcast on the Investor Relations section of WisdomTree's website at http://ir.wisdomtree.com/ . A replay will be available on the web site shortly after the call.

Those wishing to listen to the live conference via telephone should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call begins at the following telephone numbers:

Live Dial-in Information: US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 303-7209 US/CANADA Participant International Dial-In Number: (970) 315-0420

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $60.5 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information

Media Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com

Investor Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jason Weyeneth, CFA

+1.917.267.3858

jweyeneth@wisdomtree.com



