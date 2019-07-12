June Social Media Data Illustrates How Twitter Primary Differs from Current Polls

All Politics is Social: SociallyMined 2020 Presidential Data Featured on Meet the Press

SociallyMined (http://www.SociallyMined.com), a boutique agency leveraging social media data and analytics has been examining social media data and trends in advance of the 2020 Presidential election. SociallyMined analyzed the Twitter mentions and the follower-base of eight democratic hopefuls for the month of June (June 1st - 28th), including Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. Social media mentions uncovered some tell-tale signs pertaining to how the field is shaping up online.

The Twitter data-set was run at 8:30 AM the day following the second Democratic debate and, therefore, included the immediate post-debate spike, which impacted both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the most. With that said, below are the number of mentions for each democratic candidate during the period of performance:

Bernie Sanders - 4,113,802

Elizabeth Warren - 3,383,449

Joe Biden - 3,513,214

Kamala Harris - 2,799,382

Pete Buttigieg - 996,845

Cory Booker - 806,994

Beto O’Rourke -562,078

Amy Klobuchar - 319,240

Within the democratic ranks, Bernie Sanders has built a strong, engaged community, that leads the pack. However, during the same period, Warren, Biden, and Harris made up ground with volume of mentions.

SociallyMined analyzed the 2020 mentions and broke down the sentiment of the total mentions to uncover the level of support each candidate was generating from the online Twitter community. In assessing overall sentiment, we developed a Positive Impact Rating™ (PIR) that combined the positive and neutral to identify the potential positive impact of the mentions. Historically, neutral sentiment is more easily converted to positive and much less likely to turn negative. With that said, below is a chart that compares all candidate’s sentiment, including positive, negative, neutral and PIR. Note that the results are ranked by PIR:

Candidate Positive Negative Neutral PIR Beto O’Rourke 39% 29% 32% 71% Pete Buttigieg 38% 30% 32% 70% Elizabeth Warren 38% 32% 30% 68% Amy Klobuchar 31% 34% 36% 67% Cory Booker 35% 34% 31% 66% Bernie Sanders 34% 38% 28% 62% Kamala Harris 32% 38% 30% 62% Joe Biden 31% 41% 28% 59%

“That's a set of numbers that shows a Democratic Party in the mood for change and perhaps ready to move to the left philosophically”, stated NBC. “When you look at sentiment among Twitter users in the SociallyMined data, the trend becomes even clearer. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Buttigieg, Warren, Booker, Sanders and Harris all had a higher percentage of 'positive' tweets than Biden in June”, Meet the Press explained.



While analyzing the raw data, SociallyMined ranked Twitter Engagement rates (defined as the sum of average retweets and average likes divided by number of followers) for the candidates. The engagement leader is Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, followed by Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Warren, and Biden.



“As we analyze data, we aggregate many data-sets to determine impactful online influence”, stated Matt Anthes, CEO of SociallyMined. “We have created a proprietary SociallyMined Influence Score that takes a number of factors into account to create an overall picture of a one’s online strength. The score serves as an objective quantifiable tool to track the growth and success of one’s potential impact. The greater the number, on a range from 1 to 100, the more the user is considered an influential source”, explained Anthes.



Over the June period, Bernie Sanders led with a SociallyMined Influence Score of 73, followed by Warren (65), O’Rourke (57), Buttigieg (56), Harris (56), Booker (56), and Klobuchar (51). For comparison sake, over the same June time period, former President Bill Clinton had a SociallyMined Influence Score of 61 based on his 58 PIR, 11.1M followers, and 10,392,053 mentions.



Lastly, SociallyMined will release a July vs. June comparison report in early August and, undoubtedly, there has already been a seismic shift due to trending data/backlash from the June debates. The question remains when it all shakes out, will Twitter depict the changing polls?



About SociallyMined



SociallyMined (www.sociallymined.com) is a boutique data-driven digital agency which leverages data and analytics to understand what people are saying online and employs a creative approach to reaching an audience efficiently and effectively. SociallyMined services incorporate cutting-edge technologies designed for Fortune 500 brands, utilizing big data and analytics to track relevant sentiment and behavior, while providing a strategy to influence the sentiment and direct it towards favorable outcomes. Their analytic solutions are integrated into their other services which focus on advocacy and politics and include influencer marketing, and more, providing a customized strategic campaign for their clients generating high engagement with a relevant audience. In addition, they offer diverse traditional services which include web design, social media campaigns, and video production.



SociallyMined’s political division offers the ability to understand a candidate’s social audience and then creates ways to target a specific sub-audience who have relevant interests and followers within desired demographics and/or psychographic profiles. This includes generating content, identifying the potential audience, pushing out the content, and engaging them in creating a community for a candidate that can then be retargeted repeatedly as the campaign grows – all while providing reports to track impact.



The SociallyMined team is comprised of industry leaders with experience dealing directly with political candidates, non-profits, governments, brands, and entertainment. SociallyMined understands an audience and ensures a message is being heard by those influencers and decision makers that can effect change and make an impact for brands, issue-advocacy, and individual campaigns. For additional information related to the above please email us at info@sociallymined.com.

