High Availability Server Market to Expand at 13.5% CAGR, Rising Demand for Big Data Analytics Fosters Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the High Availability Server Market Research report include CenterServ International, NEC Corporation, HP Development Company L.P., Unisys Global Technologies, Stratus Technologies, Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies, Oracle Corporation, and FUJITSU, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand for modular and micro data center (MDC) is creating growth opportunities for the global High Availability Server Market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “GLOBAL HIGH AVAILABILITY SERVER MARKET : GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2018-2025” published the above information. Analysts in the report say that high availability servers can work continuously without any interruptions or breakdown. High availability servers encompass of different hardware and software parts. These parts play a crucial role for the designing of high availability server architecture. It is important that these parts should be meticulously tested and designed to meet the high availability standards. In other words, high availability server solutions offer flexibility, stability, and reliability.

High Availability Server Market





As per the report, the global market was valued at US$ 5,326.1 Mn in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 12,919.1 Mn by 2026. During these forecast years, the global market for high availability server is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5%. The demand for high availability servers is increasing across several sectors which include Banking and Financial System (BFSI), government, retail, and IT & telecommunication.





Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/high-availability-server-market-100304





Rising Adoption of AI in North America Drives the Market

From a geographical standpoint, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global High Availability Server Market between 2018 and 2026. In 2018, the market covered US$ 1,758.4 Mn. The growth is attributable to the growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and presence of leading players. These players are putting efforts to strengthen their market position. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada covers majority of the share Majority of the share in contributed from countries such as Canada and the U.S. Moreover, the early adoption of advanced technologies in this region pushes growth in the overall market. The penetration of high availability server set up is increasing across end-use industries, which creates growth opportunities for the market in North America.

Other regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to register considerable growth in the forthcoming years.

Burgeoning Demand from BFSI Sector Drives the Market

As per the research analysts of Fortune Business Insights, BFSI sector is the most productive segment than healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail, and Government. This sector covered a share of 18.5% in the global market. This segment witnesses highest demand for high availability server solutions and services, which in turn, drives the market. These solutions help organizations to run their business at zero risk or minimum failure. Another factor responsible for the growth of the market is the low price associated with high availability server, which makes it convenient for small-scale enterprises to invest. The rising demand for IoT smart devices across the world is contributing to the growth of the market.

Big data analytics is gaining a lot of traction in the market as it helps the organizations to enhance their decision-making. The rising demand for big data analytics is another factor positively impacting the growth of the market. This, together with rising need for complex data storage facilities, augments demand for high availability server configuration.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/high-availability-server-market-100304





Contrary to this, the maintenance of some of the advanced features of high availability servers is expensive, which makes it difficult for small-scale and medium-scale companies to adopt high availability server solutions. In addition to this, the lack of awareness about these servers may hamper the market’s growth to an extent.

Companies are Investing in Data Center Projects to Expand their Services

CenterServ International, NEC Corporation, HP Development Company L.P., Unisys Global Technologies, Stratus Technologies, Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies, Oracle Corporation, and FUJITSU are some of the savvy players functioning it the global market. These companies are continuously investing in high availability servers to offer advanced features. For instance, in 2018, companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alibaba invested in several data centre infrastructure projects. Of these, Google is likely to invest around US$ 700 Million with an aim to build a data centre in Denmark. Several companies are planning to adopt strategies in order to stay ahead of the game and strengthen their position.

Key companies covered in the report

CenterServ International

Oracle Corporation

Unisys Global Technologies

International Business Machines Corporation

Dell Inc.

HP Development Company L.P.

NEC Corporation

FUJITSU

Stratus Technologies

Huawei Technologies



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/high-availability-server-market-100304





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Global Market Overview Key Market Indicators Macro and Micro Economic Factors Emerging Market Trends Industry SWOT Analysis





Global High Availability Server Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Definitions Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Availability Level Availability Level 1 Availability Level 2 Availability Level 3 Availability Level 4 Availability Level 5



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-use Industry BFSI IT & Telecommunication Government Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Others



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/high-availability-server-market-100304





Browse Related Reports:

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Deployment (Cloud & On premises), By Service Type (Fraud Analytics & Authentication), By Industry Vertical (IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities) and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Deployment (Cloud & On premises), By Service Type (Fraud Analytics & Authentication), By Industry Vertical (IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities) and Geography Forecast till 2026 Video On Demand Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Technology (SVOD, TVOD, AVOD), Content Type (Sports, Music, TV Entertainment, Kids, Movies), and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend by Technology (SVOD, TVOD, AVOD), Content Type (Sports, Music, TV Entertainment, Kids, Movies), and Geography Forecast till 2025 Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Vertical Solutions, Blockchain-as-a-Service), Deployment, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Ent., Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation), and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Vertical Solutions, Blockchain-as-a-Service), Deployment, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Ent., Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation), and Geography Forecast till 2025 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Operational Model (Reseller MVNO, Service Provider MVNO, Full MVNO), Service Type (Postpaid, Prepaid), Subscriber (Business, Individual/Residential) and Geography Forecast till 2025





About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.