Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market to Garner $6.69 Billion by 2025 at 7.3% CAGR: AMR

Increase in incidences of waterborne diseases, degrading water quality, and stringent government regulations in developed countries are expected to propel the growth of the global water quality monitoring systems market. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the pH sensor segment held the largest share in 2017, accounted for nearly one-third of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, global water quality monitoring systems market was pegged at $3.82 billion in 2017 and is projected to $6.69 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Degrading water quality, rise in incidences of waterborne diseases, and stringent government regulations in developed countries have boosted the growth of the global water quality monitoring systems market. However, high installation, as well as maintenance cost and lack of awareness in emerging countries, hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the rise in levels of disposable income of consumers and surge in demand in countries based in Asia-Pacific are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global water quality monitoring systems market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and geography. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into pH sensors, do sensors, temperature sensors, turbidity sensors, and others. The pH sensor segment held the largest share in 2017, accounted for nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into utilities, industrial, commercial, and residential. The utility segment held the lion’s share in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the market. However, the residential is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the study period.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated the market, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The global water quality monitoring systems market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Evoqua Water Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Horiba, Ltd., General Electric Company, Pentair, OAKTON Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Uponor, and Xylem Inc.

