Pennsylvania to Add Two New Medical Conditions to the Medical Marijuana Program

Conditions will include both Anxiety Disorders & Tourette Syndrome

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent press release issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, it was announced that Dr. Rachel Levine has officially approved two new serious medical conditions that allow patients to qualify for the Medical Marijuana Program in Pennsylvania.These new health conditions which include both Anxiety Disorder, and Tourette Syndrome will become effective July 20th, 2019 and add to a growing list of more than 20 recognized health conditions that can be treated or managed with the use of medical marijuana in PA “We couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to help new patients who are suffering from these conditions to experience the benefits of this program and all the wonderful medical marijuana resources available to them”, said John Cellini - CEO of PA Green Medical “Our clinics are designed to make each step of the medical marijuana certification process easy and accessible for all qualifying patients”, Cellini continued.New patients are encouraged to schedule their appointments as soon as possible to avoid wait times once the new conditions have officially been approved.PA Green Medical is a group of medical marijuana certification clinics located across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Pennsylvania offices include locations in King of Prussia and Harrisburg.Each clinic offers patients a caring and judgement free environment and a team of state approved doctors that are available to evaluate patient conditions and help them to find the medical marijuana treatments that are suited to their individual needs.To schedule an appointment at any of the PA Green Medical offices, simply call 1-888-399-0329.



