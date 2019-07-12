R4G Launches Rewarding All-Stars Party for Good to Help Fund Local Causes

www.RecruitingforGood.com www.RecruitingforGood.com We're Looking Out for Candidates+Companies+Community www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to help fund causes and rewarding candidate referrals with entries for drawing to Bucket List Sports

You can help your friends find kickass jobs, support causes, and enjoy 'Bucket List' sport experiences to party for good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (RG4) is working to help fund local causes. And is making fundraising fun and rewarding for people who make successful candidate referrals that lead to professionals getting great jobs. Each referral that leads to a successful fulltime hire; earns an entry into drawing for a 'Bucket List' Sport Experience. First reward is 2 tickets to All-Star Basketball Weekend According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “You can help your friends find kickass jobs, support causes, and enjoy 'Bucket List' sport experiences to party for good."About Ultimate Sport Fan Reward -Drawing is for only the 1st 25 people who successfully refer a candidate for a job (before December 31, 2019).-Drawing will occur on December 31st, 2019 (Winner announced on January 1st, 2020).-Winner can gift reward to anyone living in the U.S.2 Ways to Enter Ultimate Fan Experience1) Candidates refer themselves directly to find a tech job (engineering or IT).2) Refer a co-worker, family member, or friend for a fulltime tech (engineering or information technology) position.Submit information/referral to Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot); and when the staffing agency successfully helps the candidate land a great job (and after probation period). Recruiting for Good donates to a local cause, and rewards 1 entry for drawing.Carlos Cymerman, adds "The more referrals you make, the greater difference we make in the community, and the more chances you have to win Ultimate Sports Experience to Party for Good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com In 2015, R4G successfully run and sponsored a creative writing contest, and rewarded a high school student and his father Super Bowl Tickets.R4G designated nonprofit is The Ed Asner Family Center whose mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org First Choice Tickets has been in business since 1990 and providing concert, theatre and sporting event tickets to clients for almost three decades. We are a personalized ticket agency with an emphasis on reliable and professional customer service. www.4tix.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.