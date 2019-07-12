Global $3.8Bn Air Humidifier Market Outlook, 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Humidifier Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Air Humidifier Market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



The most important benefit that an air humidifier provides is making the home's environment less conducive to cold and flu germs. The abundance of colds in the winter season is due more to the dry air indoors, where airborne viruses thrive than the cold weather.



American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) guides the construction of humidity controlled commercial and institutional buildings present in hot and humid climates. United States Environment Protection Agency (USEPA) provides the information regarding the health risks arising from uncontrolled humidity environment and recommends the maintenance procedures, further fuelling air humidifier market size from 2019 to 2025.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Vaporizers, Impeller Humidifier, Ultrasonic Humidifier and Evaporative Humidifiers. Vaporizers were the leading segment in the global market, due to recent developments in vaporizer lead to automatic regulation of humidity level due to inbuilt hygrometer, which is responsible for tracking the level of humidity in the room. In addition, these humidifiers are economically priced and hence affordable.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Air Humidifier Market by Application

3.1.1 Global Commercial Market by Region

3.1.2 Global Industrial Market by Region

3.1.3 Global Residential Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Air Humidifier Market by Type

4.1.1 Global Vaporizers Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Impeller Humidifier Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Ultrasonic Humidifier Market by Region

4.1.4 Global Evaporative Humidifiers Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Air Humidifier Market by Region

5.1 North America Air Humidifier Market

5.2 Europe Air Humidifier Market

5.3 Asia-Pacific Air Humidifier Market

5.4 LAMEA Air Humidifier Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.3 Whirlpool Corporation

6.4 United Technologies Corporation

6.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

6.6 The Procter & Gamble Company

6.7 Airmatic Inc.

6.8 LG Corporation (LG Electronics)

6.9 Condair Group AG

6.10 Armstrong International Inc.



