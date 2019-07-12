The World Automatic Labeling Machine Market to 2025: Food & Beverages Industry Dominates

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Automatic labeling machine market is becoming increasingly important due to automated packaging solutions in different industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, consumer products, and logistics, among others.



The growing demand for packaging machinery, automated labeling solutions, and high speed & high-quality labeling solutions in tandem with the increasing consumer awareness regarding packaging as well as the demand for packaging in the food industry is driving the need for automatic labeling machines.



Based on Industry, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Consumer Products, Cosmetics, & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Others. The fast-changing food & beverages industry across the world requires automatic labeling machines to a great extent.



Improving economic conditions in emerging countries, purchasing parity, increasing health awareness, change in dietary habits, rising demand in indulging of nutritious food, and adoption of automated technology in labeling are the significant factors which are expected to further fuel the growth of the global food & beverages processing and packaging machinery industry.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market by Type

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers Automatic Labeling Machine Market by Region

3.1.2 Global Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labelers Automatic Labeling Machine Market by Region

3.1.3 Global Glue-Based Labelers Automatic Labeling Machine Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market by Industry

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global Automatic Labeling Machine Food & Beverages Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Automatic Labeling Machine Consumer Products, Cosmetics, & Personal Care Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Automatic Labeling Machine Pharmaceuticals Market by Region

4.1.4 Global Others Industry Automatic Labeling Machine Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market by Region

5.1 Introduction

5.2 North America Automatic Labeling Machine Market

5.3 Europe Automatic Labeling Machine Market

5.4 Asia-Pacific Automatic Labeling Machine Market

5.5 LAMEA Automatic Labeling Machine Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 The Krones Group

6.2 MPI Label Systems Inc.

6.3 Salzgitter AG (KHS GmbH)

6.4 Fuji Seal International Inc.

6.5 ProMach Inc.

6.6 Marchesini Group S.p.A.

6.7 IMA Group

6.8 Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies Inc.

6.9 Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc.

6.10 Newman Labelling Systems Ltd.



