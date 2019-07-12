Identity and Access Management Market to Rise at 13.17 % CAGR, Implementation of Cloud Computing to Push Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Identity and Access Management Market Research report include Oracle, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Siemens AG, Gemalto, Avatier, Microsoft, ForgeRock Inc., F5 Networks, GlobalSign, Accenture PLC, NTT Communications, Beta Systems, Centrify, Siemens AG, Amazon Web Services Inc., along with others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising demand for advanced security solutions in organizations is boosting the global identity and access management market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new report. The report is titled, “Identity and access management: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”.

Identity And Access Management Market





According to the report, the Identity and Access Management Market is anticipated to witness an exponential CAGR of 13.17 % and reach a value worth US$ 24,757.8 Mn by 2026 from US$ 9,526.0 Mn in 2018. An important factor boosting this market is the increasing number of cyber-crimes and the need to protect confidential data with identity and access management solutions.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/identity-and-access-management-market-100373





Fortune Business Insights foretells the BFSI segment to dominate the global and maintain a stronghold through the forecast period. On the basis of segmentation by industrial verticals. This is because of the rapidly expanding banking sector and the need to provide protection to confidential data and information of the consumers. Furthermore, the health and life sciences segment, is anticipated to register the fastest growth on account of the growing need to maintain a patient’s health history for medical reference and treatment procedures in the future, which, if misplaced or swapped, may lead to medical disasters.

Importance of Risk Management Sources to Boost Global Market

The rising number of web-based applications is anticipated to drive the global market for identity and access management market in the coming years The introduction and implementation of risk management solutions namely, audit management, policy-based solutions, risk management solutions, and others are also driving the market and is expected to continue doing so in the near future as well.

The rising demand for advanced security against data breaches will help the market grow in the near future.

However, the market may face rough waters on account of the lack of information about consumer data security and its uses, especially in the underdeveloped and developing economies. Additionally, the lack of skilled professionals may hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Market to Witness Robust Growth in Asia Pacific

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global identity and access management market to be dominated by North America due to the presence of a several leading market players in the region. The rising demand from emerging nations such as India and China will boost the Asia Pacific market.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/identity-and-access-management-market-100373





Key companies covered in the report

Amazon Web Services Inc.

HP Development Company L.P.

Microsoft

Oracle

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

ForgeRock

Gemalto

Avatier

Symantec

Beta Systems

CA Technologies

Centrify

Cyberark

Core Security

Crossmatch

Fischer Identity



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/identity-and-access-management-market-100373





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market





Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Key Technological Developments Industry SWOT Analysis





Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Provisioning Directory Services Single Sign-On Password Management Advanced Authentication Audit, Compliance, and Governance



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Deployment Cloud On-Premises



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Organization Size Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES) Large Enterprises



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vertical BFSI IT and Telecom Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Government Energy and Utilities Education Manufacturing Healthcare and Life Sciences Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa 5Latin America



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/identity-and-access-management-market-100373





Browse Related Reports:

5G Infrastructure Market size, share and global trend by Component (fibers, cables, antenna, transceiver, wireless backhaul, modem, router), By Communication Infrastructure (small cell, macro cell, radio access network (ran), Distributed Antenna System (das)), and geography forecast till 2026





size, share and global trend by Component (fibers, cables, antenna, transceiver, wireless backhaul, modem, router), By Communication Infrastructure (small cell, macro cell, radio access network (ran), Distributed Antenna System (das)), and geography forecast till 2026 High Availability Server Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Consoles & Accessories), By End User (Commercial & Residential) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Consoles & Accessories), By End User (Commercial & Residential) and Geography Forecast till 2025 Contact Center Software Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Solutions & Services), By Organization Size (Large & Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Deployment (Cloud & On-Premises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government, and others), and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Solutions & Services), By Organization Size (Large & Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Deployment (Cloud & On-Premises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government, and others), and Geography Forecast till 2026 Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Geography Forecast till 2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.