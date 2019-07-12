Smallsats at Space Tech Expo Europe: a brand-new event for the unstoppable space segment

When Space Tech Expo Europe touches down in Bremen, Germany this 19-21 November, it will launch a brand-new segment focused on the booming market: Smallsats.

BREMEN, GERMANY, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The exciting new Smallsats Zone offers a dedicated, free-to-attend exhibition area and three-day conference . It is a stand-out show for anyone working in or connected to this market, and a must-exhibit event for industry participants, taking place at a time when many Smallsats businesses are working to position themselves centrally in a market set to soar past $62 billion by 2030.The event responds to increasing interest in Smallsats across Europe with first-rate exhibitors, a stellar line-up of conference speakers and an outstanding agenda expertly devised to ensure attendees get the most out of their visit, whatever their business objectives.New exhibitors will join the likes of Skyrora, PLD Space, T4i, SkyLabs and Hyperion Technologies BV already confirmed to participate.Katie Miller, business development executive at Skyrora, says: “With over 4,500 attendees at Space Tech Expo, it is clear that there will be an international opportunity to meet future clients, partners and suppliers. Exhibiting at the Smallsats zone alongside our partners and clients will allow us to show others how large the global small satellite market is and show how rapidly new space is emerging.”PLD Space’s Juny Crespo agrees, commenting: “PLD Space is looking forward to participating at Smallsats at Space Tech Expo Europe 2019, where we will also be exhibiting. Joining the Smallsats zone is a great opportunity to further our business, start new commercial deals and find potential customers.”Exhibitors are invited to join the programme and showcase their smallsats technologies, business models, and industry solutions to a highly engaged audience. The event marks an opportunity for manufacturers, suppliers and disruptors to put themselves on the front page of Smallsats coverage, be part of the conversation surrounding emerging trends, opportunities and challenges, and enjoy an unparalleled opportunity to make new business connections with prospective customers and partners from around the world.Running alongside the exhibition, the three-day Smallsats Conference unites space-industry professionals to gain insights, hear from experts and discuss and debate current market trends, developments and challenges. The sessions cover topics including: industry projections; connectivity and 5G: Internet of Things (IoT); mobility; Earth observation and other imaging technologies (including SAR); inter-satellite communications; technology miniaturisation; constellation management, and much more.Downstream end-user market requirements will also be explored in detail and will specifically focus on requirements from the aviation, maritime, precision agriculture and urban management verticals. Meanwhile, the conference also explores where there are potential for the smallsat industry to tap into new end-user verticals. Alongside this, the panels offer a close look at the small launch vehicle market, probing business opportunities, industry challenges and European launch sites.This first smallsats conference as part of Space Tech Expo will welcome leadership speakers from Spire, Rocket Lab, Innovative Solutions in Space, Vector Launch, Earth-I, Open Cosmos and EXOLAUNCH among many more.Visitors will also gain access to Space Tech Expo Europe, the renowned industry-critical three-day trade fair that deep-dives into space business, technology and innovation. The expos feature a vast exhibition hall, this year hosting a combined 400+ exhibitors, and an additional two-track conference covers industry trends and tech developments.With most metrics pointing to a market of exponential potential, and emerging requirements and applications, smallsats represent a significant growth area. Join us at the vanguard of industry development as we pioneer and champion industry knowledge and technological innovation, and spark critical conversations and connections.Find out more about exhibition opportunities, and how you can register for a free pass for Smallsats at Space Tech Expo Europe.-Ends-



