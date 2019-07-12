Critical Illness Insurance 2019 Global Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critical illness insurance, otherwise known as critical illness cover or a dread disease policy, is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to typically make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy.

The policy may also be structured to pay out regular income and the payout may also be on the policyholder undergoing a surgical procedure, for example, having a heart bypass operation.

In the last several years, global market of critical illness insurance developed rapidly, with CAGR of 16.48%. In 2017, global market size of critical illness insurance is nearly 27338.56 M ; Asia region, especially China is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of Population and economy, of the global critical illness insurance market in 2017. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies in the world, including China, India, Japan and Korea. This has led to an increase in Insurance investment over the years.

There are three kinds of Critical illness insurance paid out (cancer, Cancer, Heart Attack and Stroke), Cancer remains the most common cause of critical illness claims at 67.94%, followed by heart attack (13.34%), stroke (8.46%) and Other (10.26%) in 2017

According to this study, over the next five years the Critical Illness Insurance market will register a 16.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 63700 million by 2024, from US$ 25600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Critical Illness Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Critical Illness Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Critical Illness Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Disease Insurance

Medical Insurance

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Cancer

Heart Attack

Stroke

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

China Life Insurance

Ping An Insurance

China Pacific Insurance

Aviva

Legal & General

New China Life Insurance

AXA

Prudential plc

Aegon

Allianz

AIG

UnitedHealthcare

Zurich

MetLife

Dai-ichi Life Group

Sun Life Financial

Huaxia life Insurance

Aflac

Liberty Mutual

HCF

The report, other than offering an analysis of different key dynamics affecting the Critical Illness Insurance market, also scrutinizes the 0ricing history, volume trends, and the market value. Numerous potential growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities are also considered so that an astute knowledge of the overall market can be obtained.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Critical Illness Insurance by Players

4 Critical Illness Insurance by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

