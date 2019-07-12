Global Video Surveillance Market Outlook to 2025: $89.7 Billion Industry Opportunity Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Video Surveillance Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Video Surveillance Market size is expected to reach $89.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 14.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Governments, enterprises, financial institutions, and healthcare organizations alike are all expected and required to have a certain level of security and monitoring measures. Consequently, there has been a drastic increase in the demand for security applications like video surveillance to monitor and record borders, ports, corporate houses, transportation infrastructure, educational institutes, buildings, public places, and others, which is expected to drive the video surveillance market growth globally.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Commercial, Military & Defense, Infrastructural, Residential and Others. The market for the commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this vertical is attributed to the increasing use of video surveillance systems in applications such as retail stores and malls, enterprise and data centers, banking and financial buildings, hospitality centers, and warehouses.



Retail stores are likely to be the fastest-growing applications within the video surveillance market. Retail shops have a higher vulnerability of being more prone to security risks, such as theft, accidental loss, vandalism, product diversion, and inventory loss, compared to other business properties.



Companies Profiled

Canon Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Infinova Corporation

Burgess Computer Decisions Inc.

Nice Ltd.

Transom Capital Group LLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Video Surveillance Market, by System Type

1.4.2 Global Video Surveillance Market, by Component

1.4.3 Global Video Surveillance Market, by End-user

1.4.4 Global Video Surveillance Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions and Expansion

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Video Surveillance Market by System Type

4.1.1 Global Analog Video Surveillance Market by Region

4.1.2 Global IP Video Surveillance Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Hybrid Video Surveillance Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Video Surveillance Market by Component

5.1.1 Global Video Surveillance Hardware Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Video Surveillance Market by Hardware Type

5.1.2.1 Global Video Surveillance Camera Market by Region

5.1.2.2 Global Video Surveillance Monitor Market by Region

5.1.2.3 Global Video Surveillance Storage Market by Region

5.1.2.4 Global Accessories Hardware Type Video Surveillance Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Video Surveillance Software Market by Region

5.1.4 Global Video Surveillance Market by Software Type

5.1.4.1 Global Video Surveillance Video Analytics Market by Region

5.1.4.2 Global Video Surveillance Video Management Software Market by Region

5.1.5 Global Video Surveillance Services Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Video Surveillance Market by End User

6.1.1 Global Commercial Video Surveillance Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Military & Defense Video Surveillance Market by Region

6.1.3 Global Infrastructural Video Surveillance Market by Region

6.1.4 Global Residential Video Surveillance Market by Region

6.1.5 Global Others Video Surveillance Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Video Surveillance Market by Region

7.1 North America Video Surveillance Market

7.2 Europe Video Surveillance Market

7.3 Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance Market

7.4 LAMEA Video Surveillance Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Canon Inc. (Axis Communication AB)

8.2 Panasonic Corporation

8.3 Motorola Solutions Inc. (Avigilon Corporation)

8.4 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

8.5 FLIR Systems Inc.

8.6 Infinova Corporation

8.7 Burgess Computer Decisions Inc. (BCDVideo Inc.)

8.8 NICE Ltd.

8.9 Transom Capital Group LLC (Pelco Inc.)

8.10 Robert Bosch GmbH



