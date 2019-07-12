CureVac to Participate in Two Panels at the ROTH RNA Revolution Conference

/EIN News/ -- TÜBINGEN, Germany and BOSTON, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CureVac AG, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of mRNA-based drugs, today announced that Dan Menichella, Chief Executive Officer, and Dimitris Voliotis, Chief Development Officer, will participate in two panels at the ROTH RNA Revolution Conference in New York on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings.



About CureVac AG

CureVac is a leading company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology with more than 19 years’ expertise in handling and optimizing this versatile molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. The company applies its technologies for the development of cancer therapies, antibody therapies, the treatment of rare diseases, and prophylactic vaccines. To date, CureVac has received approximately $420 million (€400 million) in equity investments, including significant investments from SAP founder Dietmar Hopp’s dievini and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. CureVac has also entered into collaborations with multinational corporations and organizations, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly & Co, CRISPR Therapeutics, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and others.

For more information, please visit www.curevac.com or follow us on Twitter at @CureVacAG .

Investor Contact

Matthew Beck, Vice President Investor Relations

CureVac AG, Boston, MA, United States

T: +1 917-415-1750

matthew.beck@curevac.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.