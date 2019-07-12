Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market to Reach US$ 21,318.0 Mn by 2026, Advancements in Retinal Disease Diagnosis Devices to Boost the Market, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market Research report include Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market is likely to expand at an impressive rate driven by recent government participation towards prevention and control of retinal diseases. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market is likely to reach US$ 21,318.0 Mn by the end of 2026. The market was valued at US$ 11,044.2 Mn in 2018 and is likely to witness a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period.

Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market





F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG’s ‘Lucentis’ is Gaining Increasing Popularity

The global Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market is consolidated in nature, with only a handful of market players accounting for maximum share of the market. With consolidation, it is becoming increasingly difficult for newer market entrants to establish a stronghold or derive immediate success. Therefore the global market is boosted by products and concepts introduced by existing companies. One such instance of this development is the “Lucentis” therapy, put forward by F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. Lucentis was introduced with an aim of providing therapeutic advice and development of products for patients suffering from chronic disease.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/retinal-disease-therapeutics-market-100311





In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Lucentis for diabetic retinopathy. The diabetic retinopathy is a severe kind of disorder that has accounted for majority of cases of blindness in the US. Lucentis was an instant hit among healthcare professionals, after it was backed by a series of clinical trials and aprovals from the National Institute of Health (NIH). Excellent clinical effects of Lucentis have led to a subsequent rise in demand for the medicine among patients. The increasing demand has contributed to the growth of the global Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market and is likely to favor the market in the forthcoming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant in the Forecast Period



The increasing government investment towards research and development of retinal disease drugs and diagnostic devices is enabling growth in the retinal diseases therapeutics market in North America. North America has emerged dominant in the global Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market in recent years. The Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market in North America was valued at US$ 4056.5Mn in 2018 and is likely to increase in the coming years. Improved health infrastructures, increasing patient pool, and favourable health reimbursement policies are some of the factors that are likely to boost the regional market in the forthcoming years. High prevalence of retinal diseases in Asia Pacific is a major reason, why this region is estimated to rise with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/retinal-disease-therapeutics-market-100311





Key companies covered in the report

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Allergan plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



﻿Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-k-home-healthcare-market-100866





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics ﻿ Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





﻿ Key Insights Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions Regulatory scenario for key countries Prevalence of Key Retinal Diseases, in Major Countries Pipeline Analysis Patent Snapshot





Global Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Macular Degeneration Diabetic Macular Edema Diabetic Retinopathy Retinal Vein Occlusion Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/retinal-disease-therapeutics-market-100311



Browse Related Reports:

Dermatitis Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (Calcineurin Inhibitors, PDE4 Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Biologics & Others), By Disease Indication (Atopic Dermatitis, ontact Dermatitis & Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy & Online Pharmacy), and Geography Forecast to 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (Calcineurin Inhibitors, PDE4 Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Biologics & Others), By Disease Indication (Atopic Dermatitis, ontact Dermatitis & Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy & Online Pharmacy), and Geography Forecast to 2026 Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Immunomodulator, Interferons, Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Dopamine Agonists), By Disease Indication (Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)), By Route of Administration(Oral, Injection, Transdermal) By End User(Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), Form (Liquid, Lyophilized), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) & Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend By Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), Form (Liquid, Lyophilized), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) & Geography Forecast till 2025 Diabetes Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Insulin, DPP-4 Inhibitors, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, SGLT2 Inhibitors), Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Intravenous), Distribution Channel (Online pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) & Geography Forecast till 2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Slit Lamps Market

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.