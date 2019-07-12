Mary Crawford of The Joy of Being Well to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we experience emotional pain and suffering we unwittingly tend to hold on to these past traumas. Consequently we become so emotionally stressed we create blockages in our bodies that can lead to devastating illnesses. Pills can certainly alleviate pain but may also wreak havoc on our bodies. Through the wonder of Energy Healing one exceptional woman promotes harmony and balance within, relieving stress and putting us back in an optimal mental, physical, and emotional state of well-being.

Mary is a gifted Energy healer, Emotion Code practitioner, Master Dowser, and founder of The Joy of Being Well, LLC. Mary also does healing work with animal communicator, Tracy Harris, where they work together as 2 Hearts Healing Animals.

“Energy work is tuning into a person’s body to discover where the energy flow is blocked; then helping them to release that energy and the pain it creates,” says Mary. “I help you hear your highest self that knows what you need to create a life of joy, purpose and meaning.”

Mary taught in the public school system and worked as an interpreter for hearing-impaired high school students among many other things. She loved working with the kids, but came to learn that she could help them more by working with nutrition. She studied many energy healing modalities and became a Master Dowser. With Dowsing she can get instant answers when connecting with the energy body.

“Our body has the remarkable capacity to heal itself,” says Mary. “As humans we all experience trauma sometimes - even a scary movie or the daily news can create trauma in our body - but we do not have to hold on to it. Through all my services, my clients learn how to release energy that does not serve them, and restore their bodies to a state of natural wellness.”

Mary serves her clients with five different healing sessions, each with their own unique capacity to heal. They include Compassionate Soul Recovery, Divine Heart Rescue, Vibrational Body Tune-Up, Guided Chakra Readings and Essential Oil Readings.

“Divine Heart Rescue gets rid of detrimental core beliefs handed down generationally on the DNA and carried over from past lives,” says Mary. “By removing all of these toxic beliefs, it’s like starting fresh and reawakening a deeper level of consciousness. People find so many things change for them - relationships, jobs, health, …”

The Compassionate Soul Recovery process uses Compassion Key - a system that connects with your young self to release trauma, sadness, and so many other trapped emotions gathered there. Interestingly, your life can move forward as though those traumas never occurred.

But it is her sessions with Vibrational Body Tune-Up that is the root of Mary’s energy work because she talks to people’s bodies to find out exactly what they are holding on to and where it is trapped. (liver, kidneys, heart…)

“We are all so good at holding on to energies that don’t serve us. The work I do is like taking a clean energy shower.” says Mary.

Mary has discovered, through years of working with Essential Oils, that they have messages for us on both the emotional and physical levels. In her Essential Oil Reading, she may surprise you with what the oils want you to know.

Mary loves teaching Dowsing Classes because anyone can learn this ancient art and it is so empowering.

“My purpose is to help you remember how powerful you are,” says Mary. “You are the amazing creator of your life, and I am gratefully and humbly your guide.”

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno



