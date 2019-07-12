Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG): Worldwide Markets to 2023 with Profiles on Leading Players Equinor, Gazprom Group, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, British Petroleum, and Chevron Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Report: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The factors such as rising energy consumption, growing urban population, increasing demand of natural gas vehicles, and increasing preference of LNG in developing economies are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by expiration of export contracts, stringent regulations and lack of infrastructure facilities. A few notable trends include evolving LNG export capacity additions, growing demand for LNG bunkering, progressing LNG projects, growing LNG spot market and increasing shift towards modular technology.

Increased demand of LNG by domestic households for cooking and heating purposes was one of the key factors that have supported the LNG demand globally. Additionally, the LNG export volume has been stimulated by increased production of the exiting LNG projects and growing preference for LNG by the population for various commercial and domestic applications.

The largest LNG regional capacity is in Asia-Pacific due to higher production from existing projects in Asia-Pacific countries, such as India, China, and Japan that have a major impact on the growth of the market. China and India are highly established premium markets that contribute to significant shares in the global LNG capacity. Rising approval for liquefaction plants in the U.S. propelled the demand for LNG. The Qatar represents one of the largest markets for LNG and is already a well-penetrated market.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market to aid in identifying the current market opportunities.

The regional markets (Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Europe, Americas and Africa) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the Australia, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Qatar and the U.S.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Equinor, Gazprom Group, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, British Petroleum and Chevron Corporation) are also presented in detail.





1. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Properties

1.3 Value Chain

1.4 End Users and Applications

2. Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market

2.1 Global LNG Liquefaction Capacity

2.2 Global LNG Liquefaction Capacity Forecast

2.3 Global LNG Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global LNG Supply Volume Forecast

2.5 Global LNG Demand Volume

2.6 Global LNG Demand Volume Forecast

2.7 Global LNG Exports Volume Forecast

2.8 Global LNG Exports Volume by Region

2.9 Global LNG Imports Volume Forecast

2.10 Global LNG Imports Volume by Region

3. Regional Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market

3.1 Asia Pacific

3.1.1 Asia-Pacific LNG Liquefaction Capacity Volume

3.1.2 Asia-Pacific LNG Liquefaction Capacity Volume Forecast

3.1.3 Asia-Pacific LNG Demand Volume

3.1.4 Asia-Pacific LNG Demand Volume Forecast

3.1.5 Australia LNG Liquefaction Capacity Volume Forecast

3.1.6 Australia LNG Exports Volume Forecast

3.1.7 Western Australia LNG Market by Value

3.1.8 Western Australia LNG Market Forecast by Value

3.1.9 Western Australia LNG Market by Volume

3.1.10 Western Australia LNG Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.11 Western Australia LNG Exports Volume Forecast

3.1.12 Japan LNG Demand Volume

3.1.13 Japan LNG Demand Volume Forecast

3.1.14 Japan LNG Imports Volume

3.1.15 Japan LNG Imports Volume Forecast

3.1.16 South Korea LNG Demand Volume

3.1.17 South Korea LNG Demand Volume Forecast

3.1.18 South Korea LNG Imports Volume

3.1.19 South Korea LNG Imports Volume Forecast

3.1.20 China LNG Demand Volume

3.1.21 China LNG Demand Volume Forecast

3.1.22 China LNG Imports Volume

3.1.23 China LNG Imports Volume Forecast

3.1.24 India LNG Demand Volume

3.1.25 India LNG Demand Volume Forecast

3.1.26 India LNG Imports Volume

3.1.27 India LNG Imports Volume Forecast

3.2 Middle East

3.3 Europe

3.4 The Americas

3.5 Africa

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Energy Consumption

4.1.2 Growing Urban Population

4.1.3 Increasing Demand of Natural Gas Vehicles

4.1.4 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.5 Growing Preference for LNG in Developing Economies

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Evolving LNG Export Capacity Additions

4.2.2 Growing Demand for LNG Bunkering

4.2.3 Progressing LNG Projects

4.2.4 Growing LNG Spot Market

4.2.5 Increasing Shift towards Modular Technology

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Expiration of Exports Contracts

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations

4.3.3 Lack of Infrastructure Facilities

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.1.2 Global LNG Sales including Third-Party Offtake by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Equinor ASA

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Gazprom Group

6.3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.5 British Petroleum PLC

6.6 Chevron Corporation



