Global Avocado Oil Market Review 2015-2019 & Forecast to 2025: Crude Oil, Virgin Oil, Extra Virgin Oil, and Refined Oil

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Avocado Oil Market, By Type, By VarietiesBy Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing health awareness among consumer due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and heart-related disorders owing to improper diet and lifestyle is expected to boost the consumption of avocado oil.



The growing popularity of avocado oil has upsurge its demand across various regions in the globe. In addition, advanced technologies are being employed by the manufacturers to improve taste, color, flavor, and nutritional values of processed foods, which support the industrial growth prospect.



Increasing consumer demand for a variety of packaged foods and beverages are mainly contributing to the growth of the food industry where avocado oil being one of the major ingredients.



However, high consumption of processed food products and beverages is expected to trigger the growth of the global avocado oil market in the future.



In addition, manufacturers are highly focusing on R & D in avocado oil extraction process to improve the oil quality, which is likely to boost the market of avocado oil at the global level.



Product Analysis



Based on the Product Type global avocado oil is segments as Crude Oil, Virgin Oil, Extra Virgin Oil, and Refined Oil. Extra Virgin avocado oil segment is the fastest growing over the forecast years owing to extraction from superior quality avocado fruits at low temperatures without the addition of any chemical additives.



Some beneficial properties of extra virgin avocado oils such as an optimum level of antioxidants and good fatty acids are the primary reasons for health experts to recommend its consumption. Furthermore, the availability of avocado round the year added a competitive advantage to sustain its demand all year. Moreover, the growth can be estimated due to its usage in spreading, emulsifying, drizzling, dipping, and other food processes.



Application Analysis



Avocado oil market is segmented in food processing, personal care products, medicinal products, and others. Food and beverages application segment accounted for a dominant position in fast years and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.



It is used as ingredient in cooking oil due to high level of monounsaturated fat (oleic acid) and smaller amounts of polyunsaturated fat. It is also used to make edible oil, cosmetics & skin care products, owing to high vitamin E and K content, aiding in skin problems like acne, dry skin, wrinkles, and heel cracks.



Distribution Channel Analysis



Based on distribution Channel, the avocado oil market is segmented into Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others. The retail segment is dominating the avocado distribution channel and is expected to lead the global avocado oil market. Moreover, Manufacturers are focusing on promoting their product portfolio through the distribution channel. Retail stores attract consumers by giving discounts and explaining its benefits. In addition, increasing in the number of sales outlets fuel the demand of avocado oil globally.



Regional Analysis



Based on the region, the global avocado oil market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America has the leading consumption of avocado oil, owing to health aids related with the consumption of avocado oil. The demand in North America is expanding at a higher rate since couple of years, reason being associated with health disorders and prevalence of heart diseases. The growing awareness among consumer about the healthy lifestyle and healthy eating contributes to the growth of the avocado oil market size in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The key players operating in the global avocado oil market are Sesajal S.A. de C.V., Olivado, Grupo Industrial Batellero S.A. de C.V, YASIN, Tron Hermanos SA de CV, The Village Press, Bella Vado, Chosen Foods LLC, and Storino's Quality Products.



Key players involved in the production of avocado oil are adopting various expansion strategies to increase their foothold in the market and by expanding their product lines. For example, Chosen Foods, a San Diego based company, has been acquired by Mexican company Sesajal S.A. de C.V., major supplier of avocado oil. With the acquisition, Sesajal S.A. de C.V has gain the penetration into foreign markets and products from Chosen Foods are largely sold across the United States and Canada, making it a beneficial target market for avocado oil over the forecast period.



The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global avocado oil Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of avocado oil Market and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework

1.1. Research Overview

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry Impact and Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

4.7. Growth Potential Analysis, 2018

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9. PESTEL Analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook



5. Global Avocado Oil Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast



6. Global Avocado Oil Market, By Product Type

6.1. Key Product Type Trends

6.2. Crude Oil

6.3. Virgin Oil

6.4. Extra Virgin Oil

6.5. Refined Oil



7. Global Avocado Oil Market, By Varieties

7.1. Key Variety Trends

7.2. Hass

7.3. Pinkerton

7.4. Lamb Hass

7.5. Bacon

7.6. Fuertes

7.7. Others



8. Global Avocado Oil Market, By Application

8.1. Key Application Trends

8.2. Food & Beverages

8.3. Beauty & Cosmetics

8.4. Pharmaceuticals



9. Global Avocado Oil Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1. Key Distributional Channel Trends

9.2. Specialty Stores

9.3. Retail Stores

9.4. Online Stores



10. Global Avocado Oil Market, By Region

10.1. Key Regional Trends

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle east & Africa



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Bella Vado

11.2. Olivado Ltd.

11.3. Chosen Foods LLC

11.4. Avocado Global Pte Ltd.

11.5. Avoolio Oil De Mexico

11.6. BIO Plante

11.7. Kevala International LLC

11.8. The Village Press

11.9. Tron Hermanos

11.10. SESAJAL S.A. de C.V

11.11. Spectrum Organics Products LLC (Hain Celestial Group Inc.)

11.12. La Tourangelle Inc.

11.13. Mevi Avocados Inc.

11.14. Madana Inc.

11.15. Proteco Gold Pty Ltd.

11.16. Cibaria International

11.17. Crofts Ltd.

11.18. Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd.

11.19. CalPure Foods Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pz47r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oils and Fats



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.