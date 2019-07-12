Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Forecasts to 2023: Emergence of Smart Factories Spurs Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market by Product, End-Users and Geography - Global Forecast & Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increase in number of smart grid projects



Smart grid operators are increasingly adopting Power over Ethernet that can easily detect and react to local changes in power consumption. In addition, governments are encouraging these operators to deliver reliable and uninterrupted power supply by adopting smart grids. This will boost the need for Power over Ethernet in these grids and lead to the expansion of the global industrial Power over Ethernet market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Emergence of smart factories



Industries are focusing on achieving self-optimization of processes by transforming their production units to fully connected and flexible infrastructures. This drives the need for Ethernet protocols to achieve machine-to-machine and machine-to-cloud communications. The transitioning of these industries into smart factories is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics & Segments



This industrial Power over Ethernet market analysis considers sales from products including powered device and power sourcing equipment. The analysis also considers the sales of industrial Power over Ethernet in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the powered device segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the applications of industrial Power over Ethernet in powered devices, including network cameras, RFIDs, badge readers, PLC, etc. will play a significant role in the powered device segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as rise in the adoption of IoT connected devices in industrial processes, increase in number of smart grid projects, and energy efficiency and flexibility. However, lack of stability in crude oil prices, threat of cyber-attacks, and technical limitations using industrial Power over Ethernet may hamper the growth of the industrial Power over Ethernet industry over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global industrial Power over Ethernet market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial Power over Ethernet manufacturers that include:



Belden Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

STMicroelectronics International N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Also, the industrial Power over Ethernet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



